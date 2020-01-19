Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming focuses on tech upgrade

Let's get down to the nitty-gritty. How much do you need to raise Feb. 1 at the gala for this effort? If we raise $475,000 at Vision 2020, it will make an impact on our $3.9 million dollar operating budget and will get us really close to wrapping up the needed construction funding of the Tech Center. We'll be dancing in the streets.

Tell us about this year's car prize. For every $250 donated during the paddle raise portion of the auction, you get one chance at a 1980 Mercedes Benz 380 SL convertible, bright yellow with a new hardtop and automatic transmission.

There are oodles of great live and silent auction items again. Let's highlight a few. They are coming in like crazy. There's a skybox at the Phoenix Open for six; a reception at the Governor's Residence for the Thunderbirds and CFD bull riding for eight people during Cheyenne Frontier Days; seven days in Mesquite, Nevada, at a private condo with golf for four at Coyote Willows; a Kenny Chesney concert and trip; private jet to a Denver Broncos game package; a Josh Allen autographed Wyoming jersey; and literally hundreds more items.