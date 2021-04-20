Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming gear up for May gala

Postponed three months, the annual Reverse Raffle & Auction to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming is set for Saturday, May 22, bigger and splashier than ever. We chatted with Ashley Bright about the plans for the evening.
You usually have this the night before the Super Bowl in early February. Explain the date switch. We rescheduled last year, knowing that it would have been a huge challenge for us to maintain our original weekend with where we were in the pandemic and the health orders from the governor and everything. We made a determination looking at open dates at the Ford Wyoming Center and then landed on May 22, knowing we wanted to avoid as much as we could having a virtual event.
And the building will be at full capacity for May 22? Yes, traditionally we have right around 700 guests for this event and we are planning to be at that come May 22.
How are your ticket sales? Is there a hesitancy with the public? Ticket sales are doing fine, we are about 50 percent there with a good five weeks left. We know there are many tables still out there and lots of interest coming in to do So Much Good (the evening's theme) for youth in the community. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming serve youth ages 5 to 18 at 10 sites in Natrona, Converse, Fremont and Johnson counties.
For the first time, you have a big time headliner at this event. How did that come about? We were in communications about headline items for our auction, what could be something special to offer to the community and guests at the event? We spoke with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to see if they had some ideas. Terrell Davis is a former member of the Boys & Girls Club and is of course an NFL Hall of Famer and also a member of the Boys & Girls Club Hall of Fame. And being a Denver Bronco, he is legendary in our area. We thought it would be really fun if this could happen and were expecting some auction items. We spent 30 minutes with him on a call and not only are we getting tremendous auction items from him, we're getting him. It's incredible that it all worked out. This will be his first time traveling, his first appearance, since the pandemic.
What is he bringing? An exclusive golf excursion playing with him in Denver or L.A., signed memorabilia and a private zoom/video call that could be used for business team building or youth or just interacting as a fan. You know, there are only 46 people on the plant who have won Super Bowl MVP's because some won more than once and one of those is going to be with us here in Casper. It's going to be a really incredible evening.
In addition to his swag, how are the auctions going? They are going really well. We have well over $250,000 worth of items. And of course there is the truck, which will bring great energy. It's the perfect truck for Wyoming, a 2020 Dodge Ram with less than 200 miles on it donated by E & F Towing and Transport, and then Sonny's RV and Truck Outfitter has done some upgraded enhancements on it. With each $250 donated, you get one chance at the truck. And then of course, someone walks away with $5,000 in cash in the reverse raffle.
Tell us about the tickets. Per person is $125, tables of eight are $1,000, upgrade to VIP for an extra $1,000 per table. Reserve tickets or a table online www.bgccw.org/somuchgood or by calling 235-4079. Dinner of course is included in the evening, along with the live and silent auctions, remarks from Terrell, the truck and the reverse raffle. It should be incredible.
