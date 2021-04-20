Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming gear up for May gala

Postponed three months, the annual Reverse Raffle & Auction to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming is set for Saturday, May 22, bigger and splashier than ever. We chatted with Ashley Bright about the plans for the evening.

You usually have this the night before the Super Bowl in early February. Explain the date switch. We rescheduled last year, knowing that it would have been a huge challenge for us to maintain our original weekend with where we were in the pandemic and the health orders from the governor and everything. We made a determination looking at open dates at the Ford Wyoming Center and then landed on May 22, knowing we wanted to avoid as much as we could having a virtual event.

And the building will be at full capacity for May 22? Yes, traditionally we have right around 700 guests for this event and we are planning to be at that come May 22.

How are your ticket sales? Is there a hesitancy with the public? Ticket sales are doing fine, we are about 50 percent there with a good five weeks left. We know there are many tables still out there and lots of interest coming in to do So Much Good (the evening's theme) for youth in the community. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming serve youth ages 5 to 18 at 10 sites in Natrona, Converse, Fremont and Johnson counties.