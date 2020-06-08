Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming returns from coronavirus closure

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming reopened Monday after a 12-week closure during statewide restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Casper Mayor Steve Freel read a proclamation Monday morning to declare it Boys & Girls Clubs Day in celebration of the reopening at the main branch in Casper.
Club summer campers responded with applause. The organization was approved after eased state restrictions to hold its summer camp, which started Monday in Casper and runs through Aug. 26.
“We are so excited,” CEO Ashley Bright said. “We’re truly thankful for the partnerships that we have with the city and the school district and the business community and philanthropists. And our board of directors worked really hard along with our professional staff in putting together a reopen plan that has safety as its highest value.”
The plan was approved by county health officials, according to a news release from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. The summer camp with limited capacity takes place at two sites, the main club branch and at Restoration Church. Normally club sites operate at some schools, which have not been declared open, Bright said.
Campers will have temperatures taken when they arrive and at mid-day. Face masks aren’t required, but parents can choose to send them with their children. Hand sanitizer is available to be used frequently, and staff use personal protective equipment when serving food. Cleaning and disinfecting with cleaners approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention take place after meals, when groups change rooms and at the end of day. More details are posted on the clubs’ website, bgccw.org.
During the closure staff cleaned, disinfected, repainted walls, fixed or threw out broken items, and participated in professional development and training.
The camp meets in groups of 23 children following state and county health department guidelines, Bright said.
The CEO at the mayor’s proclamation event described three hashtags the Boys the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming has used on social media since mid-March.
The first was #StayStrong after the closure. The second was #SoMuchGood, because the organization, while closed, distributed food to families in need and hosted a dinner feeding program in partnership with local restaurants and philanthropists, Bright said. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming also offered virtual programming with “Club on the Go” activity kits.
“And we were getting feedback,” Bright said, “and parents were expressing to us how awesome it was to still connect their kids to the Boys and Girls Clubs during that time.”
The third hashtag now is #Let’sHaveClub.
Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.