Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming returns from coronavirus closure

Campers will have temperatures taken when they arrive and at mid-day. Face masks aren’t required, but parents can choose to send them with their children. Hand sanitizer is available to be used frequently, and staff use personal protective equipment when serving food. Cleaning and disinfecting with cleaners approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention take place after meals, when groups change rooms and at the end of day. More details are posted on the clubs’ website, bgccw.org.

During the closure staff cleaned, disinfected, repainted walls, fixed or threw out broken items, and participated in professional development and training.

The camp meets in groups of 23 children following state and county health department guidelines, Bright said.

The CEO at the mayor’s proclamation event described three hashtags the Boys the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming has used on social media since mid-March.