The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming will host former MLB player and Casper native Mike Devereaux on Saturday at a reverse raffle and auction.

Devereaux will be honored by the city of Casper, a press release from the club says. He played 12 seasons in the majors after being drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1985. He won the 1995 National League Championship Series MVP while playing for the Atlanta Braves.

The team went on to win the World Series that year.

After his final season in 1998, Devereaux has coached in various minor league organizations.

University of Wyoming starting quarterback and team captain Andrew Peasley will kick off the event.

There will be “opportunities to bid on exotic trips, and experiences and nearly 200 items in a live and silent auction.

“Some live auction items include a new Aspen camper from Sonny’s RVs; a game-worn jersey signed by NFL football star, Logan Wilson, who lived in Casper; a Panama trip and a trip to Belize; a 1989 Cadillac; original artwork and much more,” the release states.

There will also be a chance to win a 2023 Toyota 4Runner. One “golden ticket holder” will also win $5,000, it says.

The raffle is one of the club’s biggest fundraisers. All proceeds will go to benefit Central Wyoming youth.