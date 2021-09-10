Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming's annual breakfast caps off giving campaign

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming's 23rd annual Awards and Recognition Breakfast capped off the organization's annual giving campaign, which raised a preliminary total of $510,200, the group announced this week.

The money will support the club's $3.9 million annual budget, along several programs.

The breakfast also honored several people including Rocky and Lisa Eades, who founded Jason's Friends to assist families of children with cancer in Wyoming. In the organization's 25 years, it's provided more than $6 million to Wyoming families.

Other honorees at Wednesday's event included:

Natrona County High School senior Julie Dysart, who was named the 2021-2022 Central Wyoming Youth of the Year. That recognition earned her the $7,500 Ruth R. Ellbogen Education Award. Dysert, who recalled having to overcome learning that the man she thought was her dad wasn't, will also represent the central Wyoming club at the state competition.

Brad and Jan Cundy, who received the Mick and Susia McMurry Cowboy Try Award. The Cundys lost their son to suicide in 2011. Since then, they've worked to improve access to mental health care for Wyomingites.

Six-time Olympic Gold Medalist swimmer Amy Van Dyken spoke at the event. Dyken shared her story about her Olympic success and overcoming an ATV accident that left her paralyzed from the waist down.

