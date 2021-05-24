Boys & Girls Clubs raise more than $700K in one night

The all-time leading rusher for the regional favorite NFL team, wearing his gold Hall of Fame jacket, got the crowd all riled up early.
And once the hundreds in attendance were stirred up by Terrell Davis, their wallets opened on Saturday night at a remarkable fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming on the floor of the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. The preliminary estimate of money raised in one evening was $705,350. It was the largest local fundraiser since COVID-19 restrictions eased, and the crowd in excess of 700 was in a festive mood.
Attendees bid on more than 200 silent auction packages, 16 live auction experiences and items, and had a chance to win a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500.
Pledges made during the “Impact Auction” portion of the evening will help fund teen programming and provide mental health support for club kids. For every $250 pledged toward the initiative, the donor received one chance to win the truck. Longtime club supporter The McMurry Foundation won the truck in a computer drawing.
“Our youth and teens need a positive place to belong now more than ever. This incredible support will help Wyoming’s kids feel connected and cared for,” CEO Ashley Bright said. “You are helping to provide snacks and meals, career preparation and exploration opportunities, college readiness, educational scholarships and support, recreational activities, and friendship for the more than 3,000 members and thousands more youth served through outreach by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.”
Davis, an alumnus of the Boys & Girls Club of San Diego and now an analyst on the NFL Network, was gracious with his time, posing for photographs for $30 donations to the club, and bringing numerous auction items with him.
The live auction item that brought the largest dollar amount was one that Davis doubled on the spot. Two bidders paid $25,000 each for his or her group to play a round of golf with Davis at a course of their choosing in Denver or Los Angeles.
A custom-built backyard playhouse fetched $22,500 and a customized backyard pub shed fully stocked brought $16,500.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming serve youth ages 5 to 18 at 10 sites in Natrona, Converse, Fremont and Johnson counties. The Reverse Raffle & Auction is one of the largest annual fundraisers to benefit the Boys & Girls Club in support of its $3.9 million annual operating budget.
