Boys & Girls Clubs raise more than $700K in one night

The all-time leading rusher for the regional favorite NFL team, wearing his gold Hall of Fame jacket, got the crowd all riled up early.

And once the hundreds in attendance were stirred up by Terrell Davis, their wallets opened on Saturday night at a remarkable fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming on the floor of the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. The preliminary estimate of money raised in one evening was $705,350. It was the largest local fundraiser since COVID-19 restrictions eased, and the crowd in excess of 700 was in a festive mood.

Attendees bid on more than 200 silent auction packages, 16 live auction experiences and items, and had a chance to win a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500.

Pledges made during the “Impact Auction” portion of the evening will help fund teen programming and provide mental health support for club kids. For every $250 pledged toward the initiative, the donor received one chance to win the truck. Longtime club supporter The McMurry Foundation won the truck in a computer drawing.

