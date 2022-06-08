Bridle Trail dispute returns

It’s a conflict that’s been going on for almost 20 years involving one of Casper's most popular trails. And it’s recently made its way back before the Natrona County commission -- sans resolution.

Casper Mountain landowner Howard Christman has again put pressure on the county to solve his property dispute regarding the Bridle Trail crossing through his land. Christman has been making his case since the early 2000s, when traffic began increasing on the trail. Because no department has made a definitive decision on the conflict, the debate regarding the right of the public to use the land continues.

Christman approached the podium in a Natrona County commission meeting on May 17, when he again asked the panel to consider closing the portion of the trail on his land. Temporarily, it was agreed that part of the path would be closed until a final decision was made.

“Wyoming is based on no trespassing. ... No trespassing should mean something,” Christman told the Star-Tribune this week. “I've allowed it because I wanted room to fix the trail, but after I tried to be nice about it, my mistake was that I didn't block it off 15 years ago. I've bent over backward, I think, to do the right thing.”

On Tuesday, trail users and property owners shared their thoughts on the matter with the commission. The panel held off on a decision until June 21.

“Just to save time, if I could,” Casper resident Bruce Lamberson said when it was his turn to take the mic. “Could I ask a show of hands of those who are here to support the reopening of the Bridle Trail?”

The majority of the 45 people in the audience raised their hands.

Dating back to the late 1930s, the trail was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps and has been in use for decades by the public. It's popular with hikers, runners, mountain bikers and snowshoers. Those who travel it follow David Way for a couple hundred feet and then make their way left onto a connecting trail through the Christman property.

The intended path isn’t always clear, and the mix of branched off trails and lack of signage has caused many travelers to make their way through the property. That's resulted in footpaths behind Christman’s cabin.

“You give them an inch, they’re going to take a mile,” Patricia Bronson, another Casper Mountain resident said during the meeting. “I defy anybody to see an easement or a right-of-way that lets any part of Davis Road be used when there’s access otherwise, straight out of the park.”

While Christman himself has never provided a written easement for the section’s use, documents dating to before his purchase of the land in 1987 have suggested that the property has been used for the trail for decades, according to a history presented at Tuesday's meeting.

“If I’m a bad guy, you got to tell me,” Christman said during the meeting. “I want the good people there, I don’t want the bad people there. We have to regulate that part. Somehow, someway, we have to regulate the trail, and make sure it’s safe for people.”

Christman declined to comment on what sort of damage had been done to his property, but in past interviews with the Star-Tribune, he described littering, vandalism and even someone setting up camp in his yard.

As an alternative to the portion of the trail now closed, there is a southern trail that's still available. But that trail, according to people who spoke at the meeting, is significantly steeper than the one on Christman's property. That path could prove difficult for kids, older citizens or people struggling with motor abilities, trail users said.

“I want you to be aware of the people you’re impacting,” Casper resident Dorthy Rynman said in the meeting. “You’re helping one person, but you’re taking away the rights of everyone else in Natrona County that want to use the trail.”

Both sides also addressed the main reason they felt the conflict has yet to be solved: a lack of communication.

“If things were clear, there would be a lot less trouble,” Casper resident Michael Reed said. “You’re going to continually have this problem forever until things are just laid out. ... If everybody knew exactly what it was, where it was and what we were doing, there wouldn’t be this fight that we continue to have.”

Christman agreed, but he felt the miscommunication was also due in part to the public.

“I want people to understand my position too,” Christman said. “Taking a raising hand of what side you’re on, and what side you’re not on, that seems a little immature to me. ... I'm not steadfast on anything, I'm willing to give a little bit.”

Commissioners are set to take up the matter at 4 p.m. on June 21. The meeting is open to the public.

“I keep saying it just comes down to communication. Just come talk to me,” Christman added.

