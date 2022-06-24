Bridle Trail future under consideration

The future of the Bridle Trail was once again the main topic of discussion during Tuesday’s County Commissioner work session. Those involved are still attempting to solve the dispute, but there’s a new player in the game.

Attorney Ryan Ford, representing Casper Mountain landowner Howard Christman, took to the podium before the panel on June 21 to discuss possible legal courses of action regarding the use of Christman’s property as a part of the Bridle Trail. According to Ford, he became involved a couple days after the County Commissioner meeting on June 7, where community members brought up their concerns and questions regarding the use of the trail.

“I've created my own problem, but I tried to be as good a person as I could to my community which I love,” Christman said during the session. “Twelve years ago, I probably should have shut the road off. Nobody would have said anything… I ask you guys to make the right decisions on the behalf of not just myself, but the entire community.”

Eric Nelson, who has been the county attorney since 2018, said he wasn’t sure if it was Christman’s first time bringing in legal counsel throughout the course of the dispute, but that it was the first time in his own experience. Ford did not return a request for comment earlier in the week.

“This afternoon when I relayed to Mr. Christman that there may be resolution to this, you could tell the relief in his voice immediately,” Ford said during the session. “I think that he is very interested in not only being able to maintain his private property rights but at the end of the day, he’s happy to have people come across his property as we can work out.”

Ford mentioned two proposals on behalf of Christman during the meeting; first, he indicated that Christman would be willing to give an easement on that southeast corner of the property, more commonly referred to as the bypass path on the Bridle Trail. And second, that he would compromise issuing the public a revocable license to cross Davis Way.

The proposed license would work similar to a regular park license, requiring those who use the trail to follow certain rules and guidelines. Some of the examples Ford gave included outlining hours for the trail’s use and regulating litter or the use of campfires. If someone were to break the rules, Christman would have the ability to revoke their use of the area.

However, community members and a few councilmen raised questions about the second part of the proposal.

“I'm a little bit concerned about the concept of a license because it implies that there’s no other rights and if the license is revoked, whatever other rights existed may disappear too,” Keith Tyler, a local attorney said when it was his turn to take the mic. “But I'm glad to hear that maybe we're going to get past all that… we're all going to have to compromise some but it will give some guidelines that hopefully will protect Mr. Christman going forward, as well as the rest of us.”

Others in the audience were more focused on finding some sort of solution.

“We're all kind of over it, we want to get something done,” Casper resident Bruce Lamberson said during the session. “This has gone on and on over the entire mountain. Howard Christman's issue can happen a hundred more times if we don't get some leadership, some experience and really some commitment to that mountain.”

It was agreed that Nelson and Ford would meet to discuss the legal options, then report back. Nelson said that he didn’t have an exact date for when the two parties would come to a conclusion but that they hoped it was, “sooner rather than later” in the week.

“We’re turning it over to them,” County Commissioner Dave North said about the panel's future decision. “See if they can come up with a meaningful solution. And at that time they’re going to get back to us… we’re letting them work it out.”

