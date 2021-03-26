Bronco great Davis to speak at Reverse Raffle & Auction

Terrell Davis, the all-time leading rusher for the Denver Broncos, will be featured at the Annual Reverse Raffle and Auction to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming on Saturday, May 22, at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Reverse Raffle and Auction attendees will have a chance to bid on an exclusive golf excursion with Davis, a private zoom/video call with him, and signed memorabilia. Tickets for the event are $125/person or $1,000 for a table of eight. VIP upgrades are available for an additional $1,000. The event includes dinner, a live and silent auction, the chance to win a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500, and $5,000 cash.

Davis helped the Broncos win back-to-back Super Bowls in 1998 against the Green Bay Packers and 1999 against the Atlanta Falcons. As a kid, he fell in love with sports at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater San Diego. At the Casper event, he will share how the cub shaped his youth and ultimately his future as an NFL Hall of Famer.