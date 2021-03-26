Bronco great Davis to speak at Reverse Raffle & Auction

Terrell Davis, the all-time leading rusher for the Denver Broncos, will be featured at the Annual Reverse Raffle and Auction to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming on Saturday, May 22, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Reverse Raffle and Auction attendees will have a chance to bid on an exclusive golf excursion with Davis, a private zoom/video call with him, and signed memorabilia. Tickets for the event are $125/person or $1,000 for a table of eight. VIP upgrades are available for an additional $1,000. The event includes dinner, a live and silent auction, the chance to win a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500, and $5,000 cash.
Davis helped the Broncos win back-to-back Super Bowls in 1998 against the Green Bay Packers and 1999 against the Atlanta Falcons. As a kid, he fell in love with sports at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater San Diego. At the Casper event, he will share how the cub shaped his youth and ultimately his future as an NFL Hall of Famer.
He started going to the club at the age of 7. It provided him and his siblings a safe place outside of their tough neighborhood. Davis’s NFL career began in 1995 as a sixth-round pick for the Denver Broncos. He went on to become the team’s all-time leading rusher with 7,607 yards. The three-time Pro Bowler also popularized the “Mile High Salute,” a military-style salute given to fans and teammates to celebrate a touchdown.
In 2017, Davis was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame. He also holds Hall of Fame honors with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. He now serves as an analyst on the NFL Network.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming serve youth ages 5 to 18 at 10 sites in Natrona, Converse, Fremont, and Johnson counties. The Reverse Raffle & Auction is one of the largest annual fundraisers to benefit the Boys & Girls Club in support of its $3.9 million annual operating budget. Tickets and tables are available online at bgccw.org/somuchgood or by calling 235-4079.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.