Brook Kaufman, Dave North win County Commissioners race

Brook Kaufman and Dave North won the primary for Natrona County Commissioner on Tuesday, receiving roughly 30% and 24% of the vote, respectively.

Because the field was entirely Republican, and because the two highest vote earners from each party move through to the general, Kaufman and North are the presumptive new commissioners.

That said, 321 write-in votes were recorded for the Democratic primary. If one write-in candidate receives 25 votes, they could challenge the pair in November.

Kaufman will keep her seat as a commissioner, after being appointed to the role in February 2019 to fill a vacancy left by Matt Keating. Kaufman, who is also the CEO of Visit Casper, which promotes tourism to the area, has campaigned on strategic investments, improving outdoor recreation and updating decades-old zoning regulations in the county.

North will see a multi-year goal realized. He ran in 2018 and lost but threw his hat in again this year. He’s served on a litany of community boards over the years, including as the vice chair of the county parks board. He's also promised not to serve more than two terms as a commissioner.