Brook Kaufman, Dave North win County Commissioners race

Brook Kaufman and Dave North won the primary for Natrona County Commissioner on Tuesday, receiving roughly 30% and 24% of the vote, respectively.
Because the field was entirely Republican, and because the two highest vote earners from each party move through to the general, Kaufman and North are the presumptive new commissioners.
That said, 321 write-in votes were recorded for the Democratic primary. If one write-in candidate receives 25 votes, they could challenge the pair in November.
Kaufman will keep her seat as a commissioner, after being appointed to the role in February 2019 to fill a vacancy left by Matt Keating. Kaufman, who is also the CEO of Visit Casper, which promotes tourism to the area, has campaigned on strategic investments, improving outdoor recreation and updating decades-old zoning regulations in the county.
North will see a multi-year goal realized. He ran in 2018 and lost but threw his hat in again this year. He’s served on a litany of community boards over the years, including as the vice chair of the county parks board. He's also promised not to serve more than two terms as a commissioner.
North in his campaign has focused on the financial response to COVID-19 and the need to lift restrictions on businesses — which are currently being imposed at the state level and which the county commissioners don’t have authority to overturn. He has also said creative collaborations with small businesses and other Natrona County agencies will be necessary to get the community back on its feet.
Whether money had an impact on the race is hard to say.
The race’s two female candidates were the top money-raisers and the top spenders, according to campaign expenditure reports. Kaufman raised almost $18,000, putting in about $4,000 herself. Vickery Fales Hall, a Casperite and part of the Wyoming Community Foundation’s leadership, raised more than $13,000, all of which came from donors.
Both Hall and Kaufman spent nearly as much as they raised, with Kaufman spending almost $16,000 and Hall spending about $12,500.
Hall came in third place, with just under 15% of the vote.
North, however, spent $4,300 -- far less than either Kaufman or Hall.
The race’s main issues have come down to spending, taxes and regulations — the main areas the board deals with on a regular basis.
Nearly all the candidates have said fiscal responsibility in the face of COVID-19 is a top priority, but details about what that responsibility should look like have differed.
Some candidates have said they would “trim the fat” in the county budget, while others — like Kaufman and North — have acknowledged the already lean nature of the county’s budget, which it passed this year with a more than $3 million surplus.
The county’s record number of property assessment appeals has also been a contentious topic, and it ties into the budgetary concerns. This year, nearly 3,000 residents appealed their property valuations. The County Commission is required each year to hear those assessment appeals as the County Board of Equalization, which is expected to take a considerable amount of time.
The last major issue of the race has been on zoning regulations in the county, which multiple candidates have said is a top priority of theirs to update. North and Kaufman have both supported updating those regulations.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!