Burning camper, pickup block traffic on Interstate 25 in Casper

A burning pickup and camper on Interstate 25 temporarily blocked traffic in the southbound lanes, authorities said Saturday.

Crews responding to the fire at about 2:50 p.m. found the truck and camper resting on its side and burning, said Casper Fire-EMS Capt. Patrick McJunkin.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and cooled a propane tank that was venting gas, McJunkin said.

All of the occupants got out, and no one was treated for injuries at the scene.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 near milepost 186, McJunkin said.

The circumstances of the crash, which McJunkin described as a rollover, weren’t immediately available.

The crash temporarily halted traffic on the highway, and McJunkin advised drivers to avoid the area as crews cleaned up just before 4 p.m.

