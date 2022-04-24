Businesses that led Casper's downtown revitalization have closed. What's that mean for the area's future?

It’s 7 p.m. on Wednesday, and most of downtown Casper is emptying out.

Not that it’s sleepy, per se. Something like half the parking spots in the neighborhood are filled, concentrated around the bars and restaurants by David Street Station.

But it’s placid enough that kids can weave through the streets on their bikes and skateboards.

When the sun sets — at 7:53 p.m. — it gets dim. The only illumination comes from street lamps, string lights and whatever storefronts keep their lights on at night for safety. It is a Wednesday, after all.

The exception is 128 E. Second St. There’s no sign out front yet, but the most peculiar show of colored lights and flashing lasers plays behind its frosted windows.

The Void is a new venue for Casper’s young adult crowd — specifically, ages 16 to 20. In just 48 hours, it’ll host its teen-only grand opening.

In addition to nightclub-style entertainment, The Void will serve as a hangout space and a hub for classes and workshops.

Seth Hollier is one of the establishment’s three owners. He came to Casper last summer for his cryptocurrency business, Merkl.

Hollier grew up in New Orleans and Miami — two cities where, “even as a kid, any given night, there were probably two to three hundred events.”

He’s not trying to turn Casper into the next party destination. But he can’t help but dream of a downtown with a stronger pulse.

“The city’s alive,” he said, “but there’s nothing to do.”

It’s a dream Casperites have visualized for decades.

And the city’s come a long way in recent years, business owners told the Star-Tribune.

Many say 2017 was a turning point for downtown. The August solar eclipse brought more than 1 million visitors to Wyoming — and a flood of tourism to Casper.

The hype spurred new business and development projects. It gave the city something to rally behind.

Then came the COVID-19 pandemic — which, for a time, put public events on hold and gave residents all the reason in the world to stay home and save their money. Last year brought more economic stressors, like inflation and the ongoing worker shortage. A few of the key businesses that rode Casper’s eclipse fever have since closed their doors.

In the wake of that whiplash, what’s next for downtown?

Revitalization

Yellowstone Garage, a restaurant that often hosted live music and other events, was part of the eclipse boom. A few years later, owner John Huff also opened the Hall on Ash, an events venue just around the corner.

In March, Huff announced both businesses were shuttering.

Huff was an early investor in Casper’s downtown. He started purchasing property in what is now downtown’s Old Yellowstone District more than 30 years ago.

“I started buying stuff here before anyone liked it, fixing things up,” Huff said. “Now the neighborhood is on the upswing.”

Business moved slowly into the area at first, he said, which used to house car dealerships and industrial shops. Huff recalls a time when there was still a refinery on Poplar Street and oil in ditches by the river.

But only since the eclipse — and the timely opening of the David Street Station plaza — have people really been flocking to his neighborhood.

“When we knew the eclipse was coming there was a lot of hype on how to capitalize on it,” Huff said. “We went to work, got (Yellowstone Garage) open two weeks before, it was pretty crazy ... four days of parties and beer sales and food, we had a heck of a party. It was a once-in-a-lifetime event.”

Businesses opened for and since the eclipse are largely bars and restaurants, helping foster a come-and-stay-awhile atmosphere instead of a Main Street dominated by retail.

In 2019, Backwards Distilling Company opened its second tasting room on Wolcott Street, expanding from its original Mills location. Co-owner Amber Pollock said it didn’t make sense to be downtown at first, without much of a food and beverage scene there.

“A lot started opening before the eclipse,” Pollock said, “and it became a destination, it made it feel more advantageous ... to have a location with more foot traffic.”

Other recent developments including Rock the Block, Art Walk, the downtown open container area and a new fleet of electric scooters have also made the area feel more festive, especially in the summer. Pollock said they’ve been great for bringing in customers, but also for fostering collaboration and community among downtown businesses.

“The critical element is getting people out, milling around and exploring, so everyone benefits in the area,” Pollock said.

Real estate

Many business owners, realtors and developers say Casper is still riding the 2017 high.

And it’s not just downtown. Commercial real estate under 2,500 square feet — what’s typical of a boutique or small eatery — is hard to come by these days, said Chuck Hawley, an agent for Cornerstone Real Estate.

Hawley gets five to seven calls a week from people who want to start restaurants in Casper, he said. The city just doesn’t have enough buildings for them all.

The downtown market in particular has improved “drastically” in the past decade, Hawley said. “Very few retail businesses were interested in going downtown 10 years ago.”

Huff, looking for buyers for his Yellowstone Garage and Hall on Ash buildings, said he’s already gotten plenty of interest — but no offers yet.

“A lot of people with dreams have contacted me,” Huff said. “Whoever ends up with it needs to be able to make it work and make the payment every month.”

In such a competitive market, property owners can be choosy about who they lease or sell to. Three Casper business owners who recently moved into new properties downtown said they struggled for their spots.

Shawn Houck, a partner in Frontier Brewing and the publisher of Oil City News, said that the recently opened Casper state office building should free up other office spaces those agencies were using downtown.

Casper also announced Tuesday it plans to purchase the Casper Business Center, an eight-story office building on First Street, for a new police station. Around a dozen offices housed in that building are now in the market for space nearby.

Restoration

But even as business seems to be booming, owners are still facing problems that come with aging infrastructure.

Much of downtown Casper dates back to the early 20th century. Younger properties, too, often need work before they can be used again.

Huff said he had to take seven oil tanks out of the ground under the Yellowstone Garage building, which had last been used in the mid-80s, when there were three gas stations at the corner of Yellowstone and Elm.

Now, Huff gets about a call a week from people interested in renting one of the six properties he owns in the area — but, he said, he doesn’t have much that’s rental-ready.

“I have some space, but it’s not remodeled. They need a lot of work, and a lot of money to do that work,” he said.

Pollock said Backwards had to update the sprinkler system and make other adjustments in its downtown spot to comply with fire code, and the city had to dig up part of Wolcott Street to provide water access to the building.

In 2006, the city set aside $2 million from the 1-cent sales tax in a revolving land fund, Community Development Director Liz Becher said. That money has gone toward buying land and buildings downtown, rezoning where needed and marketing space directly to business owners in Casper and beyond.

The city also fixed streets and updated utilities and lighting in the Old Yellowstone District around that time, a change that Huff said made the area much more appealing for business.

But even buildings that don’t need major restoration work can leave new businesses with surprise expenses, since some changes in commercial property safety requirements don’t take effect until the next tenant moves in.

Hollier, co-owner of The Void, will also have to install a new sprinkler system if he wants more than a hundred patrons at a time to be allowed in.

That might sound like a decent crowd, but in a 2,500-square-foot building, a hundred people makes the place look empty, Hollier said. And you don’t want your nightclub to look empty.

The sprinklers will cost more than $60,000, Hollier said.

“The challenge is going in eyes wide open, and knowing that some of the properties need substantial rehabilitation and renovation to make them last another hundred years,” said Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Kevin Hawley.

Setbacks

The coronavirus pandemic threw business owners into a tailspin. Wyoming’s economic growth slowed to a rate not seen since 1986, state data shows.

Lifelines came in the form of federal relief money and the vaccine roll out. But the waters are still choppy.

U.S. businesses have been grappling with labor shortages for about a year now. Mounting frustrations over stagnant wages and labor rights — along with sporadic breakouts of the delta and omicron coronavirus variants — has made it hard for employers to find and keep workers.

Then there’s prices. Inflation in Wyoming rose 9.3% from late 2020 to late 2021, according to state data. That’s more than any year since 1981.

Grab and Go Gourmet, a casual lunch spot near downtown, felt the pain of inflation before closing in November. Owner Maggie King said the business wasn’t making money because the goods cost so much, and employees were asking for higher wages to keep up with the rising cost of living.

“The pay scale in Wyoming is quite a bit off in my opinion, and employees deserve more,” she said.

The pandemic also made it hard for Grab and Go to get reliable, timely shipments, King said. From week to week, they weren’t sure what would be missing.

“That created negative feelings from our customers,” she said.

Spotlight Lounge, a bar and lunch spot with a heavy focus on live music, lasted five months in the downtown space now occupied by The Void. Owner Debbie Dallman has operated the Sky Terrace bar at the Casper airport for around eight years, but said she’d wanted to be downtown for a long time. She and her son are “music people,” and knew it was easier to draw people in on Second Street than it is miles outside of town.

But the prime space came with a high price tag, and Spotlight’s owners were pouring thousands of their own money into the business to keep it open. It just wasn’t sustainable, Dallman said, and she never heard back about a Small Business Administration loan she said would have helped keep the lounge afloat.

“Thankfully there are other places for people to play live music, and more places opening up,” she said. “I’m happy to see The Void get in there.”

Yellowstone Garage’s Huff said he saw the writing on the wall for about a year before making the call to shut the restaurant down. Like King, he said high operating costs meant he “never really made money” on the business.

“At some point, you have to say, is this worth doing anymore?” he said.

“It’s always unfortunate when a business closes — you know that’s one less point someone might be drawn to downtown,” Pollock said. “But it’s also exciting when a business opens because you get more of that synergy.”

Barriers

Bringing people downtown has only gotten more difficult in the age of Amazon. And myriad food delivery apps (though a few in Casper are locally operated) further discourage people from coming downtown to eat or shop.

“The businesses that are down there have to have a unique product and a unique sales approach in order to compete,” Becher said. “If you cruise through Casper downtown in your car, and it’s sexy from the car, you’re going to want to get out and go in.”

Casper has long been a driving — not walking — town. But Houck said that he’s recently noticed people are more willing to walk a block or two to get to their downtown destination.

With the bulk of parking available on streets bordering the district, in a garage and two large lots downtown, Houck said the city center has slowly become more walkable.

Frontier recently announced it’s moving into the Fox Theater, just down the way from its original Second Street location.

Even though the old storefront was smack-dab in the middle of downtown — right next to Lou Taubert’s and across from the Rialto movie theater — Houck said he and the business’ other partners wanted to be closer to what he sees as the new hub (and own, rather than lease, their buildings).

“Our goal was to be as close to David Street Station as possible, we believe that is the heart of downtown,” Houck said. “There’s so much programming and so many people there ... it’s just been really transformative for downtown.”

Growing downtown

When it’s sunny and the weather is mild, downtown draws a respectable crowd.

On a recent 70-degree Tuesday afternoon, parking along Second, Wolcott and Center streets was sparse. Pedestrians in T-shirts and shorts peppered the sidewalks. Rows of neon “OPEN” signs poked out from behind the windows.

The challenge is getting people to show up even in bad weather.

Downtown merchants always do well during the holidays, thanks in part to community events like the Christmas parade and tree lighting at David Street Station. But the stretch between January and June tends to drag.

Some, like Hollier and Houck, wish there was more happening at night.

“Offices are only open until 5 p.m., so having more restaurants and more activities, more entertainment venues, helps a lot,” Houck said. “We can get people to walk from destination to destination.”

That’s easier said than done. Store owners have tried extending their hours, the development authority’s Hawley said, but it’s expensive. Even if they have the staffing, it’s usually not worth keeping the lights on for a few straggling customers, he said.

“You’re not gonna take on $500 to make $100,” he said.

Part of the solution could be turning more downtown real estate into apartments and condos.

The Nolan, a new mixed-use development adjacent to David Street Station, is expected to do just that — but even then, the development only has 10 units planned at the moment, Martin Axlund, property and real estate development director for True Land and Realty, told the Star-Tribune in December.

Others say a culture change is due. Prior to the downtown revival, much of Casper’s development focused on bringing national chains to the city’s east and west sides. Fewer people thought of the city’s center as an evening destination. That, downtown boosters say, needs to change.

Darbi Westman has a big heart for downtown. She hopes to own a historic building someday.

Westman is a longtime Casper business owner. She runs Black Sunday Tattoo, Diamond Dolls Salon and Oil City Axe Company with her husband, Andy. Her fourth venture, Crav-a-Bowl, opened on the intersection of Second and Wolcott in October.

It serves up acai and poke bowls, smoothies, juice and bubble tea, healthy fare that Westman said has attracted a following in young Casperites.

But she worries that other downtown businesses aren’t doing as well. Inflation, she said, has made it even harder for retail stores to compete with online options.

Westman is conscious of shopping local — she wants to keep her money in Casper — and is eager to help other shops make it. She wishes there were more opportunities for business owners to collaborate.

She hosted a networking event to support local women-owned businesses earlier this month. Her husband’s hosting one for men in May.

And even though the economic landscape is uncertain, she doesn’t discourage aspiring entrepreneurs from shooting their shots.

“It’s always scary,” she said. “But if it’s not scary, it’s not worth it.”

Passing the torch

John Huff now spends his free time, when he can get it, cleaning out the Yellowstone Garage.

Even without the restaurant, he’s plenty busy. His oilfield service company is getting a lot of business these days, he said, and he also recently helped Metro Coffee open its new drive-through roastery in a nearby building he owns in the Old Yellowstone District.

Yellowstone Garage was the realization of a decades-old dream — a place where he could showcase classic cars, and enjoy the social life that comes with a busy dining room. But regulars have heard Huff talk about closing down for about a year.

“It never worked. It was a great hobby, how’s that?” he said. “It was kind of sad, but someone has to care enough to own it and give it their all. I got a good outlook, but I was upset about letting everyone go.”

The spirit of the space will live on, at least through the summer — the weekly Rock the Block live music series is set to continue under new management, and he still has a car show planned for Memorial Day weekend — complete with a ZZ Top cover band.

He’s still fielding calls from people with dreams interested in taking over the space. After 30 years in the neighborhood, he’s seen plenty of those come and go.

If no one wants to run a restaurant there, he’s fine with someone buying the building and “making it into a doctor’s office.”

But if he can, he’ll sell to one of those bright-eyed entrepreneurs with the time and energy to make the business work. After all, he says, it’s time to pass the torch.

