Businesses worry after governor orders closures of bars, restaurants

While restaurants are still able to operate, they’ve been limited to curbside pick-up and delivery only. No dine-in. Borson’s restaurant is inside of the Beacon Club, and with bars ordered closed, she won’t be able to keep her establishment going, either.

She said she had already been trying out delivery, using the service Door Dash, but she hasn’t been getting enough orders for it to be worth staffing full shifts. She operates the restaurant herself, doesn’t have insurance or a large savings to pad lost wages for the next two weeks. And she’s particularly worried about her staff.

“We all have kids,” she said.

But it’s not just the next two weeks that are going to be a challenge for Borson. Her food budget has now been wiped clean, and she isn’t sure she’ll be able to reopen once the closure requirement has been lifted.

“We’re just hoping it goes away fast,” she said.

Concerned about staff

John Schmidt is worried, too. But not for his business. Schmidt owns Butch’s Bar in Evansville. He said he’s lucky enough to have some savings, and knows the patrons will be back once the closure requirement is lifted. But his staff has now been placed in limbo.