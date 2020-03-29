Cab company offers free rides to seniors

Linda Wicklund is the general manager of Casper Cabs. She started out as a dispatcher, then added some of the book work, now does the book work, coordinates and hires drivers, and makes the schedules.
Casper Cabs is offering free rides to seniors to grocery stores from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.
We talked with Wicklund about the effort.
How did this start? Our owner, Tom Elliott, originally started Tipsy Taxi here in the community, which is now Safe Ride, which gives rides home from bars to people who have been drinking to try to curb our DUI problem. He is very community minded. He likes to say the community has been really good to him over the years so he says we're a local company trying to help local people.
Do seniors need to make appointments or just call when they are ready to go shopping? They can call 577-7777 the morning of; we will go and pick them up. If they want to take advantage of those special senior hours that stores are having, then it would be a good idea to call a day in advance. If we get 10 people who want to go, then I'm going to need to put other drivers on because right now we're pretty much running one driver.
Does the cab wait for the shopper? No, because then we'd have to charge wait time, but if we pick them up, we know there's going to be a return, so they just need to call us and the driver will be there when the drop-off he's on is complete.
How are you letting people know about this? We made some flyers that also have the senior shopping hours that we know of — Smith's, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 7 to 8 a.m.; Walmart, Tuesdays, 6 to 7 a.m.; and Albertsons, Tuesday and Thursday, 7 to 9 a.m. We also will pick up prescriptions for them without them being there. They will have to pay for the prescription of course but we will go and get it for them and deliver it back to them.
How long are you willing to do this for free? Probably for several weeks until things get back to normal.
How large is your fleet? We have two cabs and the cop cab, which looks like an old police car. It's black and yellow and has "NODUI" on the license plate, so it's pretty distinctive. While it would be fun to ride in, it's kind of hard for seniors to get in and out of, so we'll probably only use that if our other two are busy.
And you are making sure your cabs are clean? We have disinfectant wipes and we are wiping down the seats and door handles after every customer.
