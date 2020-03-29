Cab company offers free rides to seniors

Linda Wicklund is the general manager of Casper Cabs. She started out as a dispatcher, then added some of the book work, now does the book work, coordinates and hires drivers, and makes the schedules.

Casper Cabs is offering free rides to seniors to grocery stores from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

We talked with Wicklund about the effort.

How did this start? Our owner, Tom Elliott, originally started Tipsy Taxi here in the community, which is now Safe Ride, which gives rides home from bars to people who have been drinking to try to curb our DUI problem. He is very community minded. He likes to say the community has been really good to him over the years so he says we're a local company trying to help local people.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do seniors need to make appointments or just call when they are ready to go shopping? They can call 577-7777 the morning of; we will go and pick them up. If they want to take advantage of those special senior hours that stores are having, then it would be a good idea to call a day in advance. If we get 10 people who want to go, then I'm going to need to put other drivers on because right now we're pretty much running one driver.