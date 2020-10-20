Call center company to bring up to 200 jobs to Casper

Everything is remote now, which is new for FCR, a customer support call center company that has recently committed to bringing up to 200 new jobs to Casper and the surrounding area.

The Oregon-based company’s mission is to bring call center jobs to small towns and cities rather than outsourcing those jobs to non U.S. workers. For this, president and co-founder Matthew Achak describes FCR as “the anti-traditional outsourcer."

For Casper, this means the potential for 200 jobs that can be done completely from home.

The work would be that of a call center representative, assisting clients of the roughly 80 companies that use FCR to handle customer service calls. The job is entirely remote, so it requires a high-speed internet connection. But not having one, Achak said, doesn’t immediately disqualify an applicant.

So far, Achak said, the company has received around 500 resumes from area residents. He said he estimates “a substantial” number of employees will be hired by November.

Before the pandemic, “deploying” into a new community, as Achak described it, would have involved building something, and all the time that takes. But now those jobs can be filled in a couple of months.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}