No businesses with liquor licenses attracted an “inordinate” amount of police attention last year, a new Casper Police Department report states.

Overall, police calls to liquor license establishments increased by about a quarter in 2022 compared to 2021, the data show. But numbers in 2021 were lower than years prior — potentially due to the pandemic, Casper Police Department Chief Keith McPheeters told council members during a Tuesday work session.

"I do believe it is a return to norm," he said.

The report was published a week before the council is expected to renew liquor licenses for local businesses.

Three establishments had more than 50 more police calls in 2022 compared to 2021, the report shows.

There were 64 police calls made to the Derby Club Gaming Parlor in 2022, which is 57 more than at the same location in 2021. Eight of those calls reported thefts, seven asked for citizen assists, six reported disturbances and five reported wanted persons.

The Derby Club, formerly the C85 Pump Room, opened last year. That may be the reason for the increase in calls, since the new business also introduced gambling to the location, McPheeters said in a Feb. 2 memo to the city council.

The Gaslight Social had 78 calls, up from 16 last year. There were 15 reporting disturbances, seven reporting fights and six calling for citizen assists. Back in 2020, The Gaslight Social had 63 police calls.

Last year, 2nd Street Discount Liquor and Wine had 72 police calls, which is 63 more than in 2021 (in 2020, there were 66). That included nine reports of public intoxication, seven calls related to suspected drunk driving, six alarm holdups and six calls related to shoplifting.

Those numbers only reflect what was reported in the calls — not actual arrests or convictions.

In 2022, 25 local businesses failed an alcohol sales compliance check, a year-over-year increase of 67%, the Casper Police Department's report found.

The checks — meant to stop businesses from selling alcohol to minors — are supported in part by grant funding from the Wyoming Department of Health and the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police.

Having 25 businesses fail isn't atypical, McPheeters said, and there weren't many repeat offenders within the year. But it still caught some attention from council members.

"I'm shocked at the amount of businesses that still sell alcohol to minors," Mayor Bruce Knell, who represents Ward 1, said. "I don't understand."

In addition to data on police calls and compliance checks, the report also highlighted the following statistics on alcohol-related incidents in Casper:

minor in possession of alcohol crimes were fell to 22 last year, compared to 66 in 2021;

there were 310 DUI convictions in 2022, representing an increase of 5.4% compared to 2021, which had 294;

There were 80 overall alcohol-related crashes in 2022, down slightly from 90 in 2021;

DUI crashes fell about 14.9%, from 74 in 2021 to 63 in 2022;

alcohol-related incidents dropped to 1,174 in 2022, compared to 1,262 in 2021 and 1,399 in 2020;

there were 320 public intoxication convictions in 2022, about 10% more than 291 in 2021; and

in 2022, there were 22 alcohol sales to minors, down from 66 in 2021.

The number of alcohol-related crashes declined this year, but anecdotal evidence suggests the severity of those crashes may have gone up, McPheeters said in the memo earlier this month.

Since the report, for the most part, only looked at data from 2022 compared to 2021, council members asked city staff to look into putting together a longer-term analysis on the data.

“To me, it’s a weakness that we’re having to rely on anecdotes from our police department,” said Council Member Kyle Gamroth, who represents Ward 2.