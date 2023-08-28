To address persistent problems with homeless camps around Casper, the city wants to give its urban camping and squatting laws more legal muscle.

City Council is eyeing two different measures: One that aims to stamp out squatting on private property, and another that’d ban camping near the North Platte River.

In Casper, it’s already illegal to live on private land without the owner’s consent. The problem, officials say, is that the law is pretty hard to enforce.

It’s not uncommon for people without shelter to target abandoned or neglected buildings — places where the owners aren’t around and it’s easier to lay low.

And absent owners can be hard to track down. Someone taking refuge in a blighted home may claim they have permission to live there without any way for the city to check whether that’s true.

“We have nobody that we can contact, and yet the debris, the public safety (and) health hazards — all those things are presenting themselves,” Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters told councilors in an April meeting.

So, the Council’s considering changing the law to require suspected squatters to meet a higher burden of proof — obtaining written consent from the owner.

City officials are also weighing setting a time limit for camping on private property, even for people who have permission to be there.

“We have had instances where you may have a, for lack of a better term, ne’er-do-well property owner who’s gonna let everybody and their brother come in and camp on their property,” City Attorney Eric Nelson told councilors during a Tuesday work session.

In an Aug. 18 memo briefing the Council and city staff on the proposals, Nelson pointed to a Fort Collins law that prohibits people from camping on private property for more than one week at a time, and more than two weeks in a calendar year.

Should Casper follow suit, the rule wouldn’t be aimed at people who are clearly camping recreationally with the owner’s consent, Nelson noted — it’d be targeted more toward people who pose safety threats or have become public nuisances.

How would the city handle people found to be violating the law? That'd be up for Council to decide.

“There is a spectrum of options that we can utilize — everything from citing them immediately to giving them a time period to leave and abate, whatever the appetite of Council may be in terms of that enforcement,” Nelson told councilors during the work session.

Council also asked city staff to draft an ordinance that’d make it illegal to camp within a certain distance of the North Platte River.

That’s because homeless camps, where people might have little or no ability to properly dispose of waste, can be a serious health hazard — especially when located near waterways.

There was some discussion over whether Casper should adopt a law restricting people from camping in cars parked on public property as well, but the Council decided to drop the idea for now.

“I might like to see us take a sort of sequenced approach,” Councilor Amber Pollock, who represents Ward 1, said during Tuesday's meeting. “I have known a number of individuals where the vehicle was the last line before they were literally on the streets.”

The city hasn’t ironed out further details on what the squatting and camping ordinances would look like; the Council isn’t expected to review formal drafts of the legislation for at least a few weeks.

Constitutional questions

Laws addressing homelessness aren't without controversy, and some communities that have tried to get tougher on urban camping have been challenged in court.

A 2018 ruling from Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, for example, struck down the ability of the city government in Boise to enforce a law allowing police to clean up local homeless camps.

The decision held that the practice was cruel and unusual punishment — a violation of the Eighth Amendment — because Boise didn’t have enough shelter space for all the homeless people it was booting from city streets, sidewalks and parks. Put a different way: You can’t punish people for living on public property if they have nowhere else to go.

In a 2022 Ninth Circuit case, a panel of three judges ruled against a camping law adopted by Grants Pass, Oregon, which prohibited the use of a blanket, pillow or sleeping bag while sleeping in public. The court found that to be a violation of the Eighth Amendment, too.

Should that serve as a warning to Casper? It’s unclear. The city is under the jurisdiction of the Tenth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, so the Boise and Grants Pass rulings aren’t binding precedent, Nelson said in the Aug. 18 memo. The Tenth Circuit also tends to lean more conservative than the Ninth Circuit.

“It’s hard to say with any degree of certainty how the courts here would rule,” Nelson told the Star-Tribune previously.

But that could soon change: Grants Pass has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to give its case another look.

“If they do, then we'll have binding law that will guide us as we continue to address these issues in the public sphere,” Nelson said.

Work in progress

The recommendation to give Casper's camping laws more teeth came from a new group of city officials and community organizations aimed at addressing homelessness.

The group was formed amid concerns from downtown business owners that a suspected increase in homeless people in Casper was driving up behavior like illegal camping, vandalism and disorderly conduct around town.

As part of the group's efforts, city departments, social services, nonprofits and religious organizations are working on gathering more data on trends in homelessness around the community.

Casper law enforcement, for example, say a notable portion of people that were booked into the Natrona County Detention Center in spring and early summer self identified as homeless, the Star-Tribune previously reported.

Still, the group has yet to pool and synthesize its data — so for now, the bigger picture of the scale of homelessness in Casper, and what effect it has on the city, remains largely tenuous.

