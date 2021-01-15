Can you persuade people to get a vaccine with marketing? The Casper health department is taking a jab at it.

It’s one thing to market a brand of perfume or a new kind of chocolate bar — things people want but don’t need. It’s another beast altogether to try to market a vaccine — something people need but that some in Wyoming may not want.

As vaccines roll out across the state and become available to more of its population, Wyoming health officials are tasked with getting as many people inoculated as possible with the available doses. Anna Kinder, executive director of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, said last week that 50% of people offered the vaccine in the first phase of Tier 1, which began in mid-December, turned it down.

After months of fighting both COVID-19 and the misinformation around it, the county health department now faces the unique challenge of marketing a vaccine that, for some, could actually be the difference between life or death.

“Our main goal is to provide transparent, accurate and timely updates and information to the public,” said Hailey Bloom, the department’s spokesperson.