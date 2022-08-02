Candidates vy for four open seats on Casper City Council

Voters are set to narrow the field of Casper City Council candidates during the Aug. 16 primary.

Before heading to the polls, you need to know which ward you’re in, and who you can vote for.

Ward 1 covers most of central Casper between Poplar and Beverly (north of 21st Street), including downtown and neighborhoods north of the interstate.

Ward 2 includes everything west of Poplar, while Ward 3 covers Casper’s east side starting at Beverly.

This fall, voters will elect two new council members for Ward 3, and one each in wards 1 and 2.

Just two sitting council members are running to retain their seats — Mayor Ray Pacheco in Ward 3 and Jai-Ayla Sutherland, who was appointed to fill a Ward 1 vacancy in September.

The other two spots up for election this year are being left open by council member Shawn Johnson and Vice Mayor Steve Freel, both of whom are running to join the county commission.

The council is non-partisan, meaning its members don’t run as members of a political party — which many cited as a reason they’re interested in the office.

But voters of any party will still see council candidates on their ballots in the upcoming primary. That first vote narrows the field ahead of the general election in November. In other words, if you want to have a say in who represents your part of town, you’ll have to vote twice.

The new crop of council members elected this fall will take their posts in January.

Ward 1

Gena Jensen

Gena Jensen already has plenty on her plate — she’s executive director of the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center, sits on the board of the chamber of commerce and the Downtown Casper Business Association, teaches ski lessons at Hogadon and helps plan Casper’s annual Christmas parade.

But she’s running for council in the hopes of being even more involved in the city’s development, Jensen said.

“I love to see Casper grow and develop … and become more diverse,” she said. “And I like to be part of that whole process. I like the inner workings.”

Jensen said if elected, she would focus on promoting Casper to visitors and educating residents more about the decisions the council makes. Having all meetings open and available to watch remotely is a good start, she said, but the tricky part is getting people to engage.

She said she would ask hard questions in meetings, use plain language and look to social media as a way to connect with residents.

“How are we going to translate this so that the general public understands?” she said. “Because they’re not going to understand city terminology a lot of the time.”

John Minchow

John Minchow decided to run for council, he says, because he doesn’t like the direction he sees the city heading in.

“They could spend their money a lot more wisely,” Minchow said. “It’s taxpayers’ money — whether it comes from the state or federal government, it all still comes from taxpayers.”

If Minchow, a longtime Rocky Mountain Power employee, had his way, the city would prioritize streets and other infrastructure projects. City staff have consistently budgeted just enough money to maintain the streets, but haven’t been able to fully fund all the repairs and maintenance they need.

But at the same time, he said, Casper should make sure amenities including city pools stay funded to give families a reason to stay and kids a place to go during the summer.

Though Minchow is running in a ward that includes Casper’s downtown, he said the city’s policies, including the open container area, favor downtown too heavily and often ignore businesses in other parts of town.

“I’m not saying we shouldn’t try to help the downtown,” Minchow said. “But you have a whole city of businesses you have to take care of.”

Jai-Ayla Sutherland

Jai-Ayla Sutherland is the incumbent for the Ward 1 seat — though she’s sat on the council for less than a year.

The council member, who works for a global policy nonprofit, was appointed to fill the seat left open by Khrystyn Lutz last year.

“There’s a big learning curve,” she said. “I’ve learned so much, and there’s still so much more to learn.”

She said her priorities if elected for a full term would be largely the same as the ones she identified when interviewing for her current spot: promoting equity and inclusion in Casper, providing resources for mental and physical health and finding ways to keep young people in the community.

“The world is really hard right now,” she said. “I want (the council) to stick together and not get too divided.”

Dennis Rollins

Dennis Rollins has plenty of credits to his name, but has yet to see it on a ballot.

The filmmaker and longtime Casper resident said he’s running for council on the promise to listen to concerns and complaints from across the city.

If elected, Rollins said he would like to address Casper’s food deserts, including areas north of the interstate where residents don’t have easy access to affordable food.

“I lived in north Casper for five years, and I think that’s a very underserved part of our community,” he said. “Not only with the fact that there’s no grocery stores there.”

He’d also look to increase tourism in the area, diversify the local economy and ensure Casper’s first responders are well funded.

Rollins said he keeps up with council meetings himself, but has heard other residents complain of a lack of transparency from the city. He’d plan to spend time talking to people in neighborhoods across Casper in an effort to educate voters.

“So many times, people just shun politics altogether and say, ‘I don’t want to have anything to do with that,’” he said. “And then oftentimes, those are the people that will complain the loudest about what’s being done.”

Travis Van Hecke

Travis Van Hecke, an account manager for an energy services company, says he wants to see the council do more to bring businesses — and their jobs — to Casper.

“That brings in more money being spent and earned, I think it would be good for everyone,” Van Hecke said. “Do I know how to do that? I don’t right now. ... But I would like to be part of a positive change like that.

Van Hecke doesn’t keep up with the council, but said he occasionally sees issues like potholes and police funding appear on the news.

To encourage more business development, Van Hecke said he’d like to loosen the city’s restrictions on liquor licenses and make it easier for restaurants and bars to operate.

Ward 2

Michael Bond

Michael Bond is no stranger to the public sector. He worked in local schools for decades, as an educator, principal and administrator in Natrona County. But he’s drawn to the city council now — not the school board — as a way to represent Casper residents in a non-partisan forum.

Working at the school district gave him experience with multi-million-dollar budgets, Bond said, and with state and federal grants similar to those the city counts on to cover parts of its annual spending.

Bond said he supports the 1-cent tax, but wants to make sure the city is using the revenue from it to address residents’ top priorities. A recent survey showed those include public safety and streets.

Like many other candidates, Bond said he would hope to improve communication between the council and Casperites if elected.

“I think there are opportunities to get a little creative about how we listen to citizens and get that feedback,” he said, suggesting more city surveys or listening sessions as a possible solution.

Dan Elston

Dan Elston is already a familiar face in City Hall. He’s worked for the city as a supervisor in the building inspections department for 10 years, a post he says he would have to forfeit if elected to the council.

That experience, plus his years working in plumbing and construction before that, makes Elston highly familiar with the city’s codes and ordinances. He also has a hand in updating those codes and making suggestions for the municipal budget each year.

Elston said the most common complaint he hears when talking to residents is the poor street conditions around town.

He would plan to focus on transparency on the council, he said, and hope to foster good relationships with contractors looking to build and bring businesses to Casper.

“Anytime (contractors) do come to Casper and build projects, they are very pleased with the way that we accommodate them,” Elston said. “And the way that we’re able to be more streamlined in our processes … than other places they’ve worked.”

Nikki Green

Nikki Green says she hates downtime.

Green founded a case management agency that works with children and adults with disabilities, inspired by her experience raising her youngest child. She also sits on the city’s Council for People with Disabilities — another attempt at filling any free time she finds herself with, and which has shown her how slowly change happens at the city level.

“I want to push some more of the disability council’s missions, and some of the stuff that the MPO (Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization) has been working on as far as making Casper more mobile-friendly,” Green said. “I’m talking for everybody … increasing bike paths and walking lanes, putting sidewalks up instead of having people walk in the narrows.”

She said she would also like to see more of Casper’s police force trained in crisis intervention, to be better equipped to work with people with mental health issues and disabilities.

People Green has talked to on the west side bring up the city’s restrictions on parkway parking, she said, along with the usual concerns over street repairs.

“If that’s a concern, then I want to help voice that concern,” Green said.

Eric Paulson

Eric Paulson, unlike many of his opponents, said there are many issues where he’s not willing to compromise.

At a candidate forum in July, Paulson said he’s against government, including the city council, using terms like “economic development” to justify taxation and subsidies for “nonprofit organizations that do not support our conservative values.”

“I will not work together. I will fight for you,” Paulson told the crowd.

Paulson, who operates rental properties and recently started a small security company, said his work as a landlord allows him to talk to plenty of Casper residents on a regular basis.

Encouraging charter schools and lowering property taxes are at the top of his priority list, he said — though both don’t necessarily fall under the city’s jurisdiction. But Paulson said the city shouldn’t just stand by and say it can’t do anything about schools or property taxes, both of which are administered by the county.

“I do not want to pass the buck anymore,” he said. “I’m going to say, ‘When can I show up at the school board with you?’ Because as a city council member, I feel my word is going to have a little more weight than one person, you know, one vote doesn’t mean a lot.”

Paulson said he’s “not a big fan” of federal grants being used by the city, but said he would be fine accepting the money as long as there are no harmful strings attached.

Ward 3

Ryan Amadio

Ryan Amadio is Casper born and raised, but left for big city life in his 20s. Coming back to Casper, he said, makes him appreciate the city and the family-centric community he’s found here.

“It's a beautiful city. I love living here. But things are getting a little old, and the roads are always a problem,” he said.

Amadio said he doesn’t follow the council closely, but has lived and owned homes in all three wards before settling on the east side last year. There aren’t any specific issues he’d like to tackle, Amadio said, but he would be looking to bring a conservative viewpoint to city spending if elected. His work as an asset manager — dealing with billing and numbers — could help that goal.

He would be in favor of continuing subsidies for city amenities including Hogadon and the events center, Amadio said.

“Those bring people to the community,” he said. “I think those are things that you can spend money on, because you have to spend money to make money and those generate revenue.”

Brandy Haskins

Brandy Haskins has long been interested in politics — but she doesn’t want to be a politician.

Haskins, a financial manager for Rocky Mountain Infectious Disease, said she saw party politics become too divisive during the pandemic. But the four-hour work sessions and tedious budget work the council does, she says, still appeals to her.

“The city stuff, everything we decide will actually directly affect me and my people,” she said.

Right now, she said, she doesn’t have many specific gripes with the city. The thing she hears most about from constituents in her ward is the city no longer maintaining flowerbeds in a roundabout in Centennial Hills.

If she were to change one thing on the council, Haskins said she would adjust the city’s budget to include street repairs and other infrastructure costs in the general fund rather than the 1-cent tax budget. If she had her way, she said, she would also make the 1-cent tax permanent.

“I want us to have as many things as possible for the kids to do,” she said. “But that requires extra money.”

Trevor Mahlum

Trevor Mahlum has spent his career as an educator, teaching about civics and government. That’s part of the reason he wants to be a part of it, he said.

“I love policy, I love the legal side of things,” he said. “And this community has just been really good to me.”

Mahlum said he would want to weigh in on issues including park maintenance and plans for city buildings such as the soon-to-be new police headquarters downtown.

If elected, he said he would also be interested in expanding the city’s bus services to better connect points of interest and would want to explore options for a city-run curbside recycling service.

“While absolutely, economic diversity is something that this community could benefit from, the council isn’t really able to do too much to change that trajectory,” he said. “What council can do is make living in Casper a draw … anything that will help to improve quality of life, that will help businesses and employees choose to be in the community.”

Ray Pacheco

Ray Pacheco, in his second term as Casper’s mayor and one of just two incumbents running for reelection this year, had to think long and hard before filing for another term.

He’s sat on the council for two terms, and said he’s seen public interest in the council’s dealings rise since he first arrived.

Pacheco said he ultimately decided to go for another term to see high-priority projects including street repairs and water treatment plant maintenance through to completion.

The council’s job has only gotten harder thanks to recent inflation and a shrinking local economy, Pacheco said, which put extra pressure on the already-tough budgeting process.

At a candidate forum, Pacheco emphasized the importance of city subsidies for nonprofits and the events center, which brings money-makers like the College National Finals Rodeo and state sports tournaments to town.

“It is a no-brainer that we continue to do those things,” he said. “It brings millions to the city.”

Woody Warren

Woody Warren is extremely vocal about local politics, he said. So he decided to do something about it.

Warren said he would bring a libertarian approach to the council if elected — he’s opposed to additional taxation, he said, and believes in keeping government out of private business. He ran for a seat on the council in 2020, and found that most people he talked to about it didn’t have a good understanding of what the body actually does.

“People are looking at the big-ticket splash items, instead of looking at the boring, mundane stuff” that has to be taken care of first, Warren said.

He would focus first on helping balance the city’s budget, and looking for ways to save money. The city may be jumping the gun by funding beautification projects, he said, before all of its infrastructure needs have been met.

Warren has worked in retail for more than 20 years, managing stores and their budgets. He says that gives him the experience needed to dig into the weeds of the city’s finances.

“A lot of people that get elected into these positions see themselves as community leaders, instead of community servants,” he said. “Some people want change. They want some fresh voices within the council.”