Candlelight Frights to bring traditional Halloween celebration to Casper

You have two options. Take the “path of mystery veiled in secret,” and get a candle on your doorstep, and a clue.

Solve a series of riddles, and the location of a mysterious party — complete with homemade costumes, readings and seances — will be revealed to you.

If that’s not your thing, though, you can pick the “path of clarity” and the party's address will be emailed to you.

On Oct. 31, Casper resident Josh Thompson will host "Candlelight Frights," a modern spin on traditional Halloween parties. (For the purpose of the event, he's using the stage name Azriel Anthony.)

He's loved Halloween his whole life, and can tell you a lot about the holiday’s traditions and origins.

Until the 1960s or so, Halloween was celebrated a lot differently, he said. Communities would host elaborate parties with plenty of spooky rituals. Sometimes the locations were secret, and invitees had to solve puzzles to figure out where to go.

“It was not uncommon for many Christians to attend a seance on a Saturday night and go to church on a Sunday,” he said.

Azriel Anthony sees Candlelight Frights as a way to revive those celebrations.

This is probably the only time he'll host the event in Casper; he's hoping to turn the event into a travelling show.

Tickets to Candlelight Frights are $75. That comes with a free reading, snacks and a choice of three beers or two mocktails.

Guests can choose from palm, tarot and pendulum readings, or a dream interpretation.

Group seances are available for $50 each. There’ll be a traditional seance with a medium, as well as a “theatrical seance.”

Two of each kind of seance are scheduled for the evening, so guests are welcome to take part in both.

The attendee with the best Halloween costume will get $200 and a $50 gift card, according to Candlelight Fright's website. There’ll also be prizes for most original and scariest costumes.

Homemade costumes are encouraged, but not required. Throughout October, there’ll be workshops for partygoers who’d like some guidance designing and crafting their attire. Details are available on the event’s website.

The party takes place on Oct. 31 beginning at 7 p.m. To order tickets, visit candlelightfrights.com.

“I know it’s a Monday night,” said Azriel Anthony, “but that didn’t stop our ancestors.”