Candy, politicians and yaks: Casper celebrates Parade Day

A young boy comes running onto the sidewalk with lollipops in his hand. “Look, candy!” he calls to his dad standing a few feet away. The boy — apparently unable to contain his excitement — jumps into the air before crouching down to stuff the goods in his backpack.
Dad lets out a lukewarm “awesome” before turning his gaze back to the floats.
It’s parade day in Casper. Second Street is lined with adults in lawn chairs. Kids lounge on picnic blankets, or stand on the side of the road, waiting for paraders to toss them candy.
The air smells like a mix of sunblock and bug spray.
For businesses, organizations and politicians, the parade is a chance to strut their stuff before the public.
Kids lunge for candy being tossed from parade participants on Tuesday in downtown Casper. Kids jostling for candy is an annual tradition during the parade.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
One of the first floats through is Casper’s 1-cent tax, which funds city infrastructure projects and is up for a vote this November. People in the procession carry big paper pennies alongside a plow, an excavator and a mower.
For kids, the parade is like a second Halloween. As people hurl candy their way, children swarm the pavement like piranhas: grabbing fistfuls of the stuff and shoving it into bags and buckets before their siblings get to it first.
Children petition floats advertising banks, dentists’ offices and bars indiscriminately for treats. (More than a few of the floats are advertising regional or national brands, like Loaf ‘N Jug gas stations.)
Children wave to parade attendees from a float Tuesday as it makes its way through downtown Casper. The parade is held annually in conjunction with the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
A girl in a yellow bucket hat and pink dress holds her hand high, bouncing up and down to catch the attention of the procession. The mob of kids she’s with starts chanting, “Candy? Candy? Candy?”
The Michael Houck Real Estate Team’s float has an emcee. As “Jump Around” by House of Pain blares on speakers, he asks the crowd to, of course, jump around for some prizes.
“OK, kids, who knows how to do the Jerk?” he says, referring to the popular ‘60s dance.
A yak dressed as a princess walks the parade route on Tuesday in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
One crowd member catches his eye. The emcee stops to study them. “Yes! Free movie pass for you. Good job.”
Bonnie Hill and Wanda Johnson watch their grandchildren from the curb.
The duo have been best friends for over 30 years, they say. And they’ve been coming to the parade for as long as they can remember.
Tractors, trucks, horses, vintage cars and mopeds were just some of the many vehicles that participated in the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade on Tuesday in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
So far, Hill and Johnson have especially liked the floats featuring drummers from Vibes, a local arts school, and the Budweiser Clydesdales, the horses that advertise the Anheuser-Busch Brewing Company. Eventually, tutu- and jewelry-wearing yaks from Prairie Wind Yaks, a local ranch, and several alpacas with the nonprofit group Operation Christmas Child would also make appearances.
Johnson suddenly perks up.
“Here’s Dallas,” she says, clapping. “Woo!” She’s referring to Casper attorney Dallas Laird, who is running for a spot on the Natrona County Commission. With an election next month, plenty of politicians are in the parade.
Laird’s float features a small, cream-colored classic buggy.
“And look at that cute little car,” Hill cuts in.
Kids watch parade floats pass as the Budweiser Clydesdales walk down Center Street on Tuesday in downtown Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
It’s nice to see the politicians in the parade, Hill and Johnson agree. It lets the public get acquainted with them.
Some time later, Casper real estate investor Bob Ide, who is running for State Senate District 29, plods down Second Street on horseback. He’s holding the Wyoming flag. A car in front of him tows a bull statue. On the back of the car is a sign that reads “no bull with Bob.“
“Seems like a guy I’d vote for,” a man in a lawn chair says.
Harriet Hageman, the Donald Trump-endorsed land attorney running to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney, strolls through not long after them. She draws exuberant applause as she shakes hands with attendees.
After nearly two hours of fanfare, sunburned Casperites pack up their towels and lawn chairs and disperse — leaving behind wet pavement littered with smooshed candy and the occasional animal dropping.
GALLERY: Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade draws big crowd
Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade
Children wave to parade attendees from a float Tuesday as it makes its way through downtown Casper. The parade is held annually in conjunction with the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade
A dalmatian sits on top of the Budweiser wagon July 12, 2022, during the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Gov. Mark Gordon
Gov. Mark Gordon greets parade goers and passes out candy on July 12, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade
Parade participants cruise through downtown on July 12, 2022, during the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Rep. Pat Sweeney
Rep. Pat Sweeney greets parade attendees from inside of a truck on July 12, 2022, during the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade
A child’s collection of candy from the parade sits out on July 12, 2022, during the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade
A Chinese dragon puppet is paraded throughout the route on July 12, 2022, during the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade
People march down the street Tuesday as the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade winds its way through downtown. With an election only a month away, the parade featured many politicians.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade
Parade participants giggle with each other on their route on July 12, 2022, during the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Casper Horseheads
The Casper Horseheads mascot waves to parade attendees on July 12, 2022, during the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Harriet Hageman
Harriet Hageman greets children on July 12, 2022, during the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade
A horse walks the parade route with tinsel in its hair on July 12, 2022, during the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Gov. Mark Gordon
Gov. Mark Gordon passes out candy to children on July 12, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade
Children collect candy as it is thrown to them on July 12, 2022, during the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade
Children react to being sprayed by water by a passing float on July 12, 2022, during the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade
Parade attendees eagerly await the next float on July 12, 2022, during the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade
Parade participants walk their route on July 12, 2022, during the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade
A woman smiles from the sidewalk on July 12, 2022, during the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade
A clown passes by an eager group of children on July 12, 2022, during the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade
Parade participants walk their route on July 12, 2022, during the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade
A child gives high fives and passes out candy on July 12, 2022, during the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade
Parade participants walk their route on July 12, 2022, during the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade
A girl does a cartwheel on the parade route on July 12, 2022, during the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade
Parade participants wave to attendees on July 12, 2022, during the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade
A woman dressed like an elf smiles as she walks by parade attendees on July 12, 2022, during the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade
A woman dressed like a fairy twirls around and dances on July 12, 2022, during the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Dallas Laird
Dallas Laird high fives children on July 12, 2022, during the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade
Parade participants ride along their route on July 12, 2022, during the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Harriet Hageman
Harriet Hageman waves to supporters on July 12, 2022, during the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade
A cheerleader screams a chant on July 12, 2022, during the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade
A yak dressed as a princess walks the parade route on Tuesday in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade
A teenager plays the trumpet with the Western Winds marching band on July 12, 2022, during the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade in downtown Casper.
Madeline Carter, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Kids lunge for candy being tossed from parade participants on Tuesday in downtown Casper. Kids jostling for candy is an annual tradition during the parade.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Thousands gathered to watch, collect candy and get sprayed with water in downtown Casper for the annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Members of Ka-Larks Gymnastics load onto the bus after performing in the annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in downtown Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
A veteran waves to the crowd from her float at Casper's annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Kids scream as they get hit with water during Casper's annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
A girl shakes out her hair after being doused in water during Casper's annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
People set up chairs in downtown Casper early Tuesday morning to get front row seats for the annual parade on July 12, 2022.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Families spray attendees to Casper's annual parade with water while they pass on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Kids lunge for candy being thrown out during Casper's annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Members of Ka-Larks Gymnastics grab for candies on the street after performing in the annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in downtown Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Ellie Eale, Jaden Burnell and Taelor Jennings giggle together under their umbrellas during Casper's annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Kids scream as they get hit with water during Casper's annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Families rest in the shade to watch Casper's annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Campaigners for Harriet Hageman, a candidate for the US congressional seat, wave to the crowd during Casper's annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Kids pet yaks dressed as cowboys and princesses during the annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
A member of Rising Star Tumbling and Dance Studio cartwheel on the pavement for the crowds during Casper's annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Members of Ka-Larks Gymnastics dodge water after performing in the annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in downtown Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Mike Sedar Park's BMX club performs tricks to the crowd during Casper's annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Kids watch parade floats pass as the Budweiser Clydesdales walk down Center Street on Tuesday in downtown Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Kim Edberg holds Blair Bayne as they watch the parade together on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
A band in Casper plays to the crowd during Casper's annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
A motorcyclist in the parade waits for his turn to go on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Members of True Drilling Company hold a banner on their float during Casper's annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Kids scream as they get hit with water during Casper's annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Kim Walker hands out candy and American flags to crowd members during Casper's annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Noah Myler sits on Brittany Larson's shoulders so he can see the floats during Casper's annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Oliver Dotson and Ethan Lucero, best friends and cousins, hug during Casper's annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Pat Sweeney drives his campaign truck in Casper's annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
A kid catches a therapy ball from the floats during Casper's annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
A boy apart of Rescued Treasures Thrift Stores float shoots the crowd with water during Casper's annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
A cowgirl waves to the crowd from her float at Casper's annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Some floats passed out popsicles to the crowd to help combat the heat during Casper's annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Diamonds and Wranglers is the theme for Casper's annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Tractors, trucks, horses, vintage cars and mopeds were just some of the many vehicles that participated in the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo parade on Tuesday in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Donate Life Wyoming pass out footballs during Casper's annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
A little girl waves to the crowd during Casper's annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
The Casper Horseheads had a float in the 75th annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Kids apart of Casper's Junior Football League throw candy to the crowd during the 75th annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Harriet Hageman, a candidate for the US congressional seat, has a float in Casper's annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
A yak dressed as a cowboy walks in the annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Kids apart of Casper's Junior Football League rest on their float during Casper's annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
A campaigner for Tara Nethercott waves to the crowd during Casper's annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Parade Day
Western Winds Marching Band performs during Casper's annual parade on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Center Street.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!