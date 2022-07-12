Candy, politicians and yaks: Casper celebrates Parade Day

A young boy comes running onto the sidewalk with lollipops in his hand. “Look, candy!” he calls to his dad standing a few feet away. The boy — apparently unable to contain his excitement — jumps into the air before crouching down to stuff the goods in his backpack.

Dad lets out a lukewarm “awesome” before turning his gaze back to the floats.

It’s parade day in Casper. Second Street is lined with adults in lawn chairs. Kids lounge on picnic blankets, or stand on the side of the road, waiting for paraders to toss them candy.

The air smells like a mix of sunblock and bug spray.

For businesses, organizations and politicians, the parade is a chance to strut their stuff before the public.

One of the first floats through is Casper’s 1-cent tax, which funds city infrastructure projects and is up for a vote this November. People in the procession carry big paper pennies alongside a plow, an excavator and a mower.

For kids, the parade is like a second Halloween. As people hurl candy their way, children swarm the pavement like piranhas: grabbing fistfuls of the stuff and shoving it into bags and buckets before their siblings get to it first.

Children petition floats advertising banks, dentists’ offices and bars indiscriminately for treats. (More than a few of the floats are advertising regional or national brands, like Loaf ‘N Jug gas stations.)

A girl in a yellow bucket hat and pink dress holds her hand high, bouncing up and down to catch the attention of the procession. The mob of kids she’s with starts chanting, “Candy? Candy? Candy?”

The Michael Houck Real Estate Team’s float has an emcee. As “Jump Around” by House of Pain blares on speakers, he asks the crowd to, of course, jump around for some prizes.

“OK, kids, who knows how to do the Jerk?” he says, referring to the popular ‘60s dance.

One crowd member catches his eye. The emcee stops to study them. “Yes! Free movie pass for you. Good job.”

Bonnie Hill and Wanda Johnson watch their grandchildren from the curb.

The duo have been best friends for over 30 years, they say. And they’ve been coming to the parade for as long as they can remember.

So far, Hill and Johnson have especially liked the floats featuring drummers from Vibes, a local arts school, and the Budweiser Clydesdales, the horses that advertise the Anheuser-Busch Brewing Company. Eventually, tutu- and jewelry-wearing yaks from Prairie Wind Yaks, a local ranch, and several alpacas with the nonprofit group Operation Christmas Child would also make appearances.

Johnson suddenly perks up.

“Here’s Dallas,” she says, clapping. “Woo!” She’s referring to Casper attorney Dallas Laird, who is running for a spot on the Natrona County Commission. With an election next month, plenty of politicians are in the parade.

Laird’s float features a small, cream-colored classic buggy.

“And look at that cute little car,” Hill cuts in.

It’s nice to see the politicians in the parade, Hill and Johnson agree. It lets the public get acquainted with them.

Some time later, Casper real estate investor Bob Ide, who is running for State Senate District 29, plods down Second Street on horseback. He’s holding the Wyoming flag. A car in front of him tows a bull statue. On the back of the car is a sign that reads “no bull with Bob.“

“Seems like a guy I’d vote for,” a man in a lawn chair says.

Harriet Hageman, the Donald Trump-endorsed land attorney running to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney, strolls through not long after them. She draws exuberant applause as she shakes hands with attendees.

After nearly two hours of fanfare, sunburned Casperites pack up their towels and lawn chairs and disperse — leaving behind wet pavement littered with smooshed candy and the occasional animal dropping.