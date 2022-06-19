Caring for the cowboys: Medical crew treats all variety of injuries during the CNFR

Within 15 minutes, one man shattered his collarbone, one person broke a foot, another dislocated his shoulder and someone got a concussion.

The contestants at the College Finals National Rodeo keep the large medical staff that care for them busy.

“It got a little Western in there,” said Dr. Daniel White, a Casper-based orthopedic surgeon who works the rodeo.

But then the pace slowed. The medical staff — a group of people brought in from Colorado, Tennessee, Missouri, Iowa and Casper — didn’t see any injuries, and only a few competitors came to get taped up.

That’s the way things are at the week-long rodeo. At the drop of a (cowboy) hat, chaos may return.

All rodeo fans themselves, the athletic trainers, doctors, paramedics and physician assistants stand on either side of the chutes at the Ford Wyoming Center, watching each performance.

Many of the staff say that knowing their sport and dressing in blue jeans, boots and cowboy hats helps build rapport with the athletes, who have a tendency to “bite the bullet and rub dirt in it” before seeking care.

Chad Smidt, sports medicine director at Orthopaedic Center of the Rockies, said it used to frustrate him when cowboys resisted care. But this is his 19th CNFR, so he’s “used to it” by now.

But some of that reluctance for medical attention is pure adrenaline that masks the pain, White said.

Cauy Taff, a saddle bronc rider from Graceland University in Iowa, flew off his horse Wednesday and smashed into the dirt. He had already dislocated his right shoulder multiple times and had surgery planned for it in a few days. But this time, he landed on his left shoulder.

It popped out of its socket, which medics spotted immediately. They sprang into action and whisked him off to the medical trailer. Taff’s words were coming out quickly and his eyes were darting even faster. The adrenaline was palpable.

“Technically, this was supposed to be my good shoulder,” he said with his red face smushed onto the treatment table.

Four or five athletic trainers had their hands on Taff when White walked into the trailer.

“Hey doc, nice to see you!” the competitor said.

It was only a matter of minutes between the time he hit the ground and when his shoulder was back into its socket.

White was a military surgeon who saw action in Iraq and Afghanistan. He sees some parallels between combat soldiers and rodeo athletes.

“The adrenaline is very similar to those in combat,” White said.

So is the attitude of rodeo athletes and soldiers.

“These guys and soldiers — not gonna quit,” the doctor explained.

Depending on the event, different injuries are more common. When the goat tiers and steer wrestlers come by the medical tent, it’s usually for ankle and knee injuries from dismounting the horse during the performance, Smidt said.

But roughly 80% of the injuries they see are the result of the roughstock events like bull riding and saddle bronc.

While some participants shatter bones, most rely on the medical staff for maintenance care.

“Tape and ice are the two hottest commodities,” Smidt said.

And some will admit that they just come to the sports medicine trailer for the air conditioning.

Not only do the cowboys get hurt during the bull riding events, but so do the bullfighters who are there to protect the cowboy after he’s flung off. They’ll try to draw in the bull’s attention and then dodge it at the last second.

“They take the hit so the cowboy doesn’t have to,” White said. “They make our job a lot easier.”

But often, the bullfighter will still end up in doctors’ hands.

Casper native Wyatt Mason was in the medical trailer before performances kicked off Wednesday getting his ankles taped up as a preventative measure. Mason’s injury history is lengthy: He has broken his knee, dislocated his hip and shoulder, bruised a lung, had multiple concussions, broken his wrist and broken multiple ribs, some more than once.

These injuries can take a toll, especially when athletes compete at this high of a level.

“You’ll see a 50-year-old hip and they’re 28 years old,” Smidt said. “But they’re still pretty darn durable at this age.”

Ethan Skogquist, a senior at North Dakota State University, was one of those bull riders. A bull slammed into Skogquist’s collarbone in the arena and broke it in multiple places.

When he moved his arm following the blow, he could feel different pieces of bone sliding around in his shoulder.

He got an X-ray on site and went into surgery the next morning. For seniors, major injuries can be heartbreaking, but Skogquist is looking forward.

“I still got pro,” he said with a sling on.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.