Carol Crump remembered for outsize impact in Casper community

***

Crump has been described by many of her friends as an advocate for “the little guy,” as Cole put it. But Becher said it was more than that.

“I just think she touched everybody,” she said.

Still, Crump’s efforts to help seniors, low-income residents, homeless mothers and a litany of other vulnerable residents haven’t gone unnoticed over the years.

“Primarily, she was always a champion for the underdog,” Nancy Witzeling said. “She was just passionate about helping people.”

Crump and Witzeling served on the Seton House board together 25 years ago. It was Crump’s late husband, Waco, who brought the pair together as friends.

“He would build the playhouses for Seton House that they auctioned off every year, so Carol and I would help him and get involved in the creative input for that … and we would just have a lot of fun,” Witzeling said.

Outside of her community work, Crump loved the arts. Witzeling remembers going to theater productions and symphony shows. Crump also loved her dog, Joe, who would follow behind wherever she went.