Carol Crump remembered for outsize impact in Casper community

The Star-Tribune in December asked Carol Crump to write a column for a special project the paper was doing on the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage in Wyoming. This is how she began that piece:
“Wyoming women aren’t particularly interested in fanfare, fuss, or flash. Mostly, they see a problem, make a decision about how to fix it and get on with it,” she wrote.
Indeed, this is how many of her friends remember Crump now. Tireless, humble, assertive but never aggressive, an advocate for the vulnerable.
“The community has lost a true hero,” said Marge Cole, a longtime friend and colleague.
Crump died Monday afternoon in her home after a battle with pulmonary hypertension and scleroderma. She’s remembered by scores of friends in the community who attribute everything from the city’s bus service to the redevelopment of the Old Yellowstone District to her tenacity.
***
Crump grew up in St. Louis as the oldest of six children. She arrived in Casper in the early 1980s after her then-husband, Richard Crump, was transferred to the city for work. Carol Crump, who first worked at Halliburton in Casper, grew to love the city. She made it her life’s work to better it.
Carol and Richard eventually split, but in 1991, she married Casperite Waco Hill, the man she would be with until his death in 2004.
Crump served on more boards and committees than any of her friends can say for sure.
She was a Casper City councilwoman from 1995-98. She was on the Casper Area Transportation Coalition Board for more than 25 years. She wrote for the Casper Journal and would regularly submit letters to the editor in the Star-Tribune.
She directed Wyoming Dementia Care, sat on the state’s advisory council on aging and in 2010 chaired the city’s census Complete Count Committee.
She sat on the Seton House Board, the Memorial Hospital Board for Natrona County and was on the first-ever advisory board for Casper College’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. Undoubtedly, there are involvements this summary has missed.
“I greatly admired her,” said former Casper City Manager Tom Forslund, who managed the city during Crump’s council term.
Forslund remembers Crump as a strong voice on the governing body, advocating for the city’s transit system, urban redevelopment and strategic planning. But more than anything, Forslund remembers Crump’s ability to meet people where they were at.
“She was a strong voice but not a confrontational voice,” he said. “She was somebody who sought consensus among people.”
Most of Crump’s friends had similar things to say but also recalled Crump’s no-nonsense attitude.
“She didn’t suffer fools,” Cole said.
***
Cole met Crump in 1982. Cole had been selected as the director of a new idea in town — a nonprofit public transportation service. Before the Casper Area Transportation Coalition, mass transit in Casper essentially didn’t exist. There was a door-to-door ride service for senior citizens, but it was limited and didn’t span the city.
It was Crump’s mission to see a fixed-route system adopted in Casper.
“She grew up in St. Louis,” Cole said. “She rode the bus everyday.”
Crump was also a talented grant writer. After implementing the fixed-route system as chair of the CATC board, she found a way to help fund a subsidized fare program so low-income residents would have better access to the service.
“She did the leg work,” Cole said.
And she never stopped doing the work. Later in life, Crump was put on oxygen for her illnesses. She wheeled the tank behind her and kept serving in the community.
“When she would get into a meeting, the phrase ‘talk till she was blue in the face’ would actually work because she wasn’t getting enough oxygen,” John Jones, CATC director, remembered with a laugh. “But she would just keep on going.”
It wasn’t just her public service that endeared Crump to so many.
“She was so people-oriented,” Cole said. “You know, what could she do to help?”
When Jones moved to Casper last year to take over CATC, it was Crump who helped him find a place to live, who worked with local realtors, who gave Jones the straight talk he needed to be prepared for the work.
“She never pulled any punches,” Jones said.
When Casper Community Development Director Liz Becher moved back to the city in 2001 to work for a development agency, Crump was one of the first to contact her.
“She had reached out to welcome me to the community,” Becher remembers. “… We talked just about growth plans downtown.”
Crump had founded the Casper Urban Renewal Agency in the 1990s, after the closure of the Amoco Refinery (which she later reported on extensively in the Casper Journal), with the hopes of bolstering redevelopment efforts in the community. She and Becher soon became close colleagues on issues of development.
Becher credits Crump for what the Old Yellowstone District is today and in fact honored her with that distinction three years ago with a cornerstone award.
“There is a legacy she leaves behind,” Becher said, adding with a laugh a personal motto: “‘WWCD,’ what would Carol do?”
***
Crump has been described by many of her friends as an advocate for “the little guy,” as Cole put it. But Becher said it was more than that.
“I just think she touched everybody,” she said.
Still, Crump’s efforts to help seniors, low-income residents, homeless mothers and a litany of other vulnerable residents haven’t gone unnoticed over the years.
“Primarily, she was always a champion for the underdog,” Nancy Witzeling said. “She was just passionate about helping people.”
Crump and Witzeling served on the Seton House board together 25 years ago. It was Crump’s late husband, Waco, who brought the pair together as friends.
“He would build the playhouses for Seton House that they auctioned off every year, so Carol and I would help him and get involved in the creative input for that … and we would just have a lot of fun,” Witzeling said.
Outside of her community work, Crump loved the arts. Witzeling remembers going to theater productions and symphony shows. Crump also loved her dog, Joe, who would follow behind wherever she went.
Crump was a staunch Democrat, and she’d let you know it. In fact, she did so when she met Michael Moore for the first time, her new editor at the Casper Journal. Crump told him not to let her cover politics because she couldn’t do it fairly.
She was joking, of course. Because during her time at the Journal, “she was asked to cover everything and anything, and she did,” Moore remembered. “I couldn’t have asked for a better reporter.”
One of the things that made Crump so good was her disarming personality, Moore said, recalling a story in which Crump interviewed two opposing sides of a hospital debate — and both subjects later called Moore to compliment Crump.
During her time with the Journal, she covered the redevelopment of the Amoco Refinery, and she helped force public access to Natrona County school board meetings when that access wasn’t being provided.
Crump had an outsize impact on the city of Casper. Her fingerprints are in every corner of the city.
When the Star-Tribune asked Crump to write the women’s suffrage column in December, she took a page from her own life. The prompt for the column asked what it meant to her to be a Wyoming woman.
The body of that column ran through a library of names, dates and statistics. Crump had done what she always did — her homework.
She ended the column with a call to action.
“Find a cause. Support it, serve on its board, or volunteer to help,” she wrote. “Pay attention to and speak up about the actions of city, county and state government. Back a candidate or consider running for office yourself. And, most importantly, register and vote in every election.”
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!