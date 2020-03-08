Carolyn Griffith named woman of distinction

Carolyn Griffith was named the 25th Casper Woman of Distinction last week at a luncheon sponsored by the Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance and Soroptimist.
Griffith retired in January after 25 years with the city of Casper, the first 13 years as recreation supervisor, then manager of the recreation division for about 12 years. Throughout her career, her reach went far beyond the walls of the recreation center and the boundary lines of softball fields.
We chatted with her about her wide variety of volunteer interests, her career and winning the award.
You said your motto is ‘find something to celebrate every day.” Why do you think that is so important? It’s not just a slogan but truly is kind of the heart of me. You can look at everything two ways; yes, things are sad or disappointing but there’s got to be something out of that you can learn from. You can make it better, you can move to survive past it. Somehow we’re all still here and we all still have to make the best of it. What’s the positive that we hope to pull from this? Some days they are big things to celebrate and some days they are small, but those small ones are important too.
You have free articles remaining.
How does this feel? Holy cow! I was shocked and very grateful just to be nominated. What a shock! I’m not kidding. I was just amazed that I could even be nominated. I was just tickled.
What was your favorite part of your job? Going out in the evenings when we were the busiest within our whole division and seeing the number of people that came out. Whether it was parents bringing their kids to swimming lessons or adults playing in the sports leagues, at the ice rink, taking classes in our classrooms. We had such a variety of things and people were doing what they were passionate about. Being in a position to be able to help provide that was nothing but a reward.
What impact do you think you were able to have on the health of Casper as a whole? We had a three-year grant through the Centers for Disease Control and a large group of us formed CINCH, Casper Initiative to Nurture Community Health. We were able to help alongside groups already in existence to work on the smoking ban indoors in Casper, the usage of the trail system throughout Casper to promote a healthy lifestyle, and we tried very hard to work on access to healthy foods for the community. That third one we were least successful with, but Food for Thought came along about that time and has really stepped up. There still isn’t a grocery store in north Casper though.
Even while you were working, you were involved in so many things in the community, like Reveille Rotary whose mission is to improve lives of seniors, and Special Olympics Wyoming, where you are a Unified sports partner. How do you see the importance of volunteerism? I think we all always have a responsibility to make the area we live in as good as we can for all of us. If we can do something that can help somebody else out, that’s a reward and a win-win situation.
Tell us about your family and tiger paws. Verba Echols and I live with our menagerie of pets. My sister, brother-in-law and nieces all went to Clemson and most people think I went to Clemson, too. I went to Slippery Rock University, which is not just a joke but a real place. It’s so much easier to cheer for Clemson, so we got on the bandwagon big time and our family has such a good time supporting the Tigers. But I know those guys at the Rec Center couldn’t wait for me to leave because my office was covered in tiger paws.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas