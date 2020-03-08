Carolyn Griffith named woman of distinction

What was your favorite part of your job? Going out in the evenings when we were the busiest within our whole division and seeing the number of people that came out. Whether it was parents bringing their kids to swimming lessons or adults playing in the sports leagues, at the ice rink, taking classes in our classrooms. We had such a variety of things and people were doing what they were passionate about. Being in a position to be able to help provide that was nothing but a reward.

What impact do you think you were able to have on the health of Casper as a whole? We had a three-year grant through the Centers for Disease Control and a large group of us formed CINCH, Casper Initiative to Nurture Community Health. We were able to help alongside groups already in existence to work on the smoking ban indoors in Casper, the usage of the trail system throughout Casper to promote a healthy lifestyle, and we tried very hard to work on access to healthy foods for the community. That third one we were least successful with, but Food for Thought came along about that time and has really stepped up. There still isn’t a grocery store in north Casper though.