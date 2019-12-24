Casper 9-year-old starts anti-bullying campaign, donates toys for nearly 200 kids

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

But over the summer, as the family recuperated from what Lauren described as simply “a hard year,” they had an idea to try to turn the whole episode into something positive.

Boone bought 1,000 stickers—using his own money—emblazoned with the slogan “Buck Off Bullying” and the classic Wyoming cowboy silhouette. Then he handed them out during the College National Finals Rodeo. He’s since sent his stickers to 36 states, to schools and individuals who support his campaign.

The goal at first was just to raise awareness and to remind people to intervene when they spotted a bully. They launched their kindness campaign on Instagram. Lauren says she felt it was a more positive platform than Facebook.

They felt their mission fulfilled when a high school girl instant messaged their Instagram account looking for help. She was being bullied, Lauren says, and was thinking about hurting herself.

“She didn’t think anyone cared about her,” Boone says.

They connected the girl to some people who could better help the situation, and have been checking in on her periodically. Lauren says that one interaction alone is enough to make all the work worth it.