An ordinance proposing an indefinite extension of the 1-cent sales tax is one step closer to getting through Casper City Council.

The 1-cent tax adds another penny to Wyoming’s 4% sales tax; said penny stays in the county, however. The 4% state sales tax gives around two-thirds to the state and one-third to local government.

The tax must be approved by county voters every four years. It was first adopted in 1974.

The proposed ordinance initiates the process for the tax to be extended indefinitely – not made permanent. (In the future, community members could still vote to end the indefinite extension, thereby putting the sales tax back on the ballots every four years.) The city doesn’t have the ability to say “yea” or “nay” to extending the tax by itself, since it’s a county-level tax.

However, state statute provides a path for counties and the communities within them to collectively decide to approve the optional 1-cent tax, sometimes also known as 5th cent, indefinitely.

The city of Casper is just triggering the first of multiple steps for this process. Should Casper’s ordinance pass, a similar resolution would go before the board of county commissioners, and a majority of the other municipalities would have to pass similar proposals, too, the Star-Tribune reported in July.

On Aug. 1, after much debate both in support and opposition of the tax, councilors passed it unanimously with a 9-0 vote. The ordinance passed seamlessly through the council during its first reading as well on July 18.

The Aug. 1 meeting featuring the second public reading for this proposed extension brought maybe more tension and passion to the discussion than the first. Several people spoke both for and against the extension.

Opposition included mentions of concerns that there is no end date, government overreach and that the taxes will continue to be raised. Those in support listed moral obligations to the health and quality of the community, the needs of the city and the ability of the councilors to plan.

Many in support brought up the fact that the 1-cent budget is made up of what they feel are needs, such as new roads and improvising the city’s water and sewer system. Those in opposition shared that they feel that the 1-cent money is being used for unnecessary expenses.

“New roads are not weak or cowardly,” Justin Farley, who is the CEO of Advance Casper and spoke in favor of the extension, said during the public comment hearing.

Lance Porter, who is the CEO of Wyoming Medical Center, noted that as someone who is hiring people from outside of Casper and the state, he is frequently told that the reason that professionals don’t want to move here because “they have to ask the question, ‘Is this the right community for my family?’” he said. “Solid streets, parks, amenities, fire and police which are strong, are the basis for people to make that decision. And so I think this tax is essential for us in order to bring professionals and staff these essential services.”

He has yet to lose a candidate because they feel the taxes here are too high, he said.

The conversation around bringing people into Casper – and keeping them here – formed the basis of much of the public comment period. Some thought that the 1-cent tax keeps Casper up to par with other places so that the future generations will want to stay. Others thought that the indefinite extension would disincentivize teenagers and children from staying in Wyoming or coming back to settle down. Those voices were especially worried that this extension signaled a future in which taxes would rise further and further in Wyoming.

“Oh, we’re gonna keep our kids here, they’re gonna stay – they’re not gonna stay,” Jenifer Hopkins, who spoke against the indefinite extension, said. “Because the taxes are gonna go up. They’re gonna wanna move and experience other things. So this whole idea that we’re gonna build this community, that are children are gonna stay, that we’re not gonna let them fly and experience their own life – it’s not gonna happen.

“You’re not gonna stop. I’ve been here long enough to see that this doesn’t stop. You get the 1-cent tax, you add another 1-cent tax, you keep going and you keep going.”

The city has limited power to increase taxes; in addition, any increases to the 1-cent tax — making it a 6th-cent or 7th-cent tax — would have to be approved by voters first on the ballots.

Council members responded after the public comment period with varying degrees of emotion. In a passionate, almost 11-minute long monologue, Casper Mayor Bruce Knell emphasized that he believes that the smaller communities that surround Casper – Edgerton, Bar Nunn, Midwest – would not survive without the 1-cent tax, and that the quality of life in Casper itself would decrease drastically. He also pushed back against allegations that he is in support of this tax for personal gain, saying that he and his family would not make any money off of the indefinite extension and that he wants to see Casper thrive for his children and grandchildren as well.

Other councilors agreed.

“I guess the notion is is that we live in our ivory towers and are immune to the things that come before us,” Councilor Kyle Gamroth said. “But we do all share the same taxes, we pay the same utility fees, we buy groceries at the same places and have to have the same amount of food and water to sustain ourselves. … I think the fact that we are just normal people living in this community … we’re exactly as vulnerable as anyone else. We don’t make these decisions lightly.”

Maybe the most charged aspect of the meeting for the councilors was the way they felt, they said, over being called names and their character constantly questioned.

“What we have is a basic understanding that we disagree,” Vice Mayor Ray Pacheco said of those who spoke against the extension. “And sometimes I lose, and sometimes maybe you lose. It wears on you … .

“If you call yourself a Christian, Christ said treat each other with dignity, love and respect. And live it, walk it.”

The ordinance is scheduled for its third and final reading on Tuesday, Aug. 15.