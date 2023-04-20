Casper’s first and only abortion clinic opened Thursday, less than a year after an arsonist destroyed much of the building's interior and only a month after lawmakers made another attempt to ban the procedure.

Wellspring Health Access' Casper clinic will offer abortion, OB/GYN, family planning and eventually gender-affirming care, making it the second abortion provider in Wyoming alongside Jackson’s Women’s Health and Family Care.

“We are delighted to finally be able to provide high quality reproductive health care, including abortion care, in the state of Wyoming,” Julie Burkhart, the founder and president of Wellspring Health Access, said in a statement. “It’s been a long journey, filled with obstacles and challenges, but we at Wellspring Health Access refused to give up because we believe that Wyomingites deserve access to abortion care. After nearly a year of renovations and legal challenges to keep abortion legal in Wyoming, we are overjoyed to be able to see patients and provide this much-needed care.

The Casper clinic’s opening marks a significant step for Wellspring Health Access and Burkhart, which aim to expand abortion access in Wyoming and bring abortion care to underserved communities.

It will be the only clinic in the state to offer surgical procedures alongside medication abortions, which account for the overwhelming majority of abortions in Wyoming.

Wellspring Health Access would also become one of the few medical providers in the state to offer gender-affirming care.

Burkhart and Wellspring Health Access first announced plans to open an abortion clinic in Casper in April 2022. Its original opening was slated for June.

But just weeks before the clinic was set to begin offering services, an arsonist broke into the facility and set the building ablaze.

The fire scorched exam beds and recovery recliners, melted lights, and destroyed furniture and equipment. It required the health care provider to gut and reconstruct much of the building’s interior.

All told the attack caused $290,000 worth of damage, Burkhart previously said.

After months of little progress, federal authorities arrested and charged a 22-year-old Casper woman Lorna Green in March, alleging she targeted the clinic because of her anti-abortion views.

Green, who investigators say admitted to the arson, faces up to 20 years in jail and a $250,000 fine if she’s convicted.

In the wake of the fire, Burkhart estimated reconstruction of the clinic would take four to six months, allowing it to open in late 2022. But supply chain issues and a slow insurance process delayed rebuilding and pushed back its opening another few months.

Following the arrest of Green, Burkhart said in a statement that Wellspring Health Access had “worked tirelessly” to renovate the clinic so it could begin seeing patients.

“Now that a suspect has been arrested, we can continue our singular focus on providing quality reproductive health care to the Casper community in a safe, compassionate environment,” Burkhart said.

Wyoming’s moves to restrict abortion access have also complicated the launch of the clinic.

Last year Gov. Mark Gordon signed a trigger ban outlawing abortion except in cases of rape or incest or to protect the life of the mother.

The ban took effect in July following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, but Burkhart and Wellspring Health Access, alongside Wyoming women and other abortion and health care providers, sued the state, arguing it violated the state constitution.

Teton County Judge Melissa Owens blocked the ban and abortion remained legal in Wyoming until lawmakers passed legislation last month that attempted to address the legal concerns that tied up the state’s trigger ban.

While lawmakers and anti-abortion groups were confident the second ban would stand and outlaw abortion sooner, Wellspring Health Access and the same group again sued the state.

For the second time, Owens halted the ban, determining it may violate the Wyoming Constitution.

Throughout the legal battles, Burkhart and Wellspring Health Access have remained headstrong, saying the attempted bans would not change their plans for the Casper clinic.

In a statement, Burkhart celebrated Owens’ ruling late last month clearing the way for the clinic to finally open.

“We can move ahead with our plans and finally begin to serve those who need abortion care in Wyoming,” Burkhart said.

