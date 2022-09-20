Casper abortion clinic plans to open next year, arson investigation ongoing

A planned Casper abortion clinic will likely delay its opening until next year after an arsonist burned much of the building in May.

Clinic founder Julie Burkhart had initially estimated the damage would take between four and six months to repair, which would have put the clinic’s opening near the end of 2022.

But between a lengthy insurance process and supply chain issues, that’s been pushed back. Burkhart hopes the clinic will be open and accepting patients by the end of March 2023.

“Unfortunately, things have been moving like molasses, which I think is just par for the course with something like this,” she said Tuesday.

As of this week, the Second Street building had been gutted and is awaiting reconstruction of the interior. The fire destroyed much of the building’s interior and several pieces of medical equipment that had been moved inside in anticipation of a June 1 opening.

The investigation into the arson is still ongoing, said Casper police Lt. Jeff Bullard on Monday. The department is working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

In June, Casper police released photos and a short video showing a suspect, likely a woman, dressed in a hoodie and surgical mask while carrying a gas can inside the clinic.

“We’re still following leads… it’s still a priority to identify who that suspect was,” Bullard said.

Bullard said the department received “a lot of information” after releasing images of the suspect.

“We don’t take things like that lightly, and we’re definitely trying to figure out who that person is so we can bring them to justice,” he said.

Burkhart, the clinic’s founder, said she checks in on the investigation weekly and is still hopeful that investigators may find the suspect.

“That’s unsettling, knowing that person that started that fire is still out there,” she said.

Burkhart is also a plaintiff in an ongoing lawsuit contesting Wyoming’s abortion ban. For now, that suit has temporarily paused the ban and kept abortion services legal in the state.

If it does go into effect, the ban would allow exceptions for pregnancies that threaten the life of the mother or that result from incest or rape. Burkhart said she would have to consult legal counsel before deciding whether to offer abortion services under those exceptions.

Dr. Giovannina Anthony, another plaintiff and a provider at the only clinic currently offering abortions in Wyoming, also previously told the Star-Tribune that her office would not provide abortion services under the exceptions out of fear of prosecution.

Many people hired to staff the clinic for the June opening still plan to work there once it opens, Burkhart said. She’s also gotten some interest from locals looking for medical or administrative jobs.