Casper accepts grant to explore Black history sites

The commission will request proposals in the coming months from professionals to assist in planning and conducting the survey. Bond said the commission’s 11 volunteers have their own connections to the city and knowledge of its history that will help an outside contractor refine their research.

The $6,600 grant from the state plus a contribution from the city’s community development funds will designate a total of $11,000 towards the project. City council members voted to accept the grant during Tuesday's meeting.

The cultural resource survey is mostly research, Collins said, sifting through old newspaper articles and library files to identify possible historic sites and buildings.

“They can dig up information, and then they go out and they take a look at what is left of that history,” said Collins. “Hopefully, in most cases, those buildings are still there.”

If they’re still standing, the commission can catalog the sites’ historical significance, architectural style and role in Casper’s community.