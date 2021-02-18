Casper accepts grant to explore Black history sites

Thanks to a grant from the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office, the city of Casper will be conducting a survey to identify sites significant to the history of its Black community
In 2019, the last time Casper received funding from the office, a strategic plan was constructed to guide historic preservation efforts in the years to come. That plan drew some backlash from members of the public, who pointed out that it had largely ignored the history of Casper’s Black community.
“There was some concern by citizens that past projects did not adequately look at some minority populations, specifically African Americans and their contribution in Casper,” city planner Craig Collins said. “And we agreed. We said, you're right, we haven't. Let's fix that.”
This latest project, starting with a cultural resource survey directed by the Casper Historic Preservation Commission, aims to fill that gap. Commission chair Jeff Bond said one of the main goals of that master plan was to expand outreach to the community and to incorporate public input.
Bond said they’ve done plenty of other projects taking inventory of historic places, including establishing the Casper Downtown Historic District and cataloging the historic properties in the Old Yellowstone District. But until now, they’ve never focused a project on the history of a specific community in Casper.
The commission will request proposals in the coming months from professionals to assist in planning and conducting the survey. Bond said the commission’s 11 volunteers have their own connections to the city and knowledge of its history that will help an outside contractor refine their research.
The $6,600 grant from the state plus a contribution from the city’s community development funds will designate a total of $11,000 towards the project. City council members voted to accept the grant during Tuesday's meeting.
The cultural resource survey is mostly research, Collins said, sifting through old newspaper articles and library files to identify possible historic sites and buildings.
“They can dig up information, and then they go out and they take a look at what is left of that history,” said Collins. “Hopefully, in most cases, those buildings are still there.”
If they’re still standing, the commission can catalog the sites’ historical significance, architectural style and role in Casper’s community.
Eventually, all that work will make it easier to submit those places for a spot on the National Register of Historic Places and promote preservation efforts. Most of those sites are likely privately owned, so it’s up to the owners to make the submission if they want the tax credits or street cred that come with it — but the commission is around to help with nominations and listing, Bond said. The survey should also help educate the owners on how best to preserve those properties.
Bond said right now, he doesn’t know of any sites in town related to Black history. But that’s exactly the reason, he said, a project like this is so necessary.
“Our role is to educate the public on historic properties in Casper and celebrate what makes it a unique community,” Bond said. “Our goal now is to learn and discover things the public might not be aware of.”