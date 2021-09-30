Casper activists to host rally for reproductive freedom Saturday at David Street Station

Ifland organized the two previous women’s marches in Casper, one in 2017 and one in 2018. There won’t be a march this time, she said, because organizers would have to pay Casper police to close the streets.

Instead, organizers asked area groups to come set up booths, said Mary Ann Budenske, who runs Poverty Resistance, a Casper food pantry.

In addition to Pro-Choice Wyoming and Indivisible Casper, the Wyoming Health Council, Casper Pride and the Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper will be there, among other organizations.

There will also be a voter registration tent, as well as information on housing resources.

“We’re taking kind of a holistic view of women’s health,” Budenske said.

Budenske’s been involved in women’s rights activism since the ‘60s, she said. For Budenske, the Saturday rally isn’t just about challenging recent moves by Texas and Mississippi, but decades of planning by abortion opponents.

“This has been creeping for years,” Budenske said.

It’s hard to know how many people will attend the rally, Ifland said. Sometimes it just depends on the weather.