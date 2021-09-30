Casper activists to host rally for reproductive freedom Saturday at David Street Station

A rally and fundraiser for women’s reproductive rights will take place Saturday morning at David Street Station.
The event, sponsored by Pro-Choice Wyoming and Indivisible Casper, will last from 10 a.m. to noon.
Dubbed “Buck Off Our Bodies”, it’s meant as a “demonstration of sentiment” for reproductive freedom, said Jane Ifland, coordinator for Indivisible Casper.
It’ll be a gathering ground for progressive activists and advocacy groups, and a place where women can connect with health resources and other social services, Ifland said.
The event is one of several hundred sister rallies planned for Saturday in cities across the nation.
They’re coordinated through progressive activist group Women’s March, which organized a march following President Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017. Like before, the group is hosting its flagship protest in Washington, D.C.
The demonstrations come after Texas’ ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy in May, and Mississippi’s petition to the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade and to uphold a state outlawing abortions after 15 weeks.
According to Ifland, about half-a-dozen Casper women will speak at the rally, most of them activists involved in organizing the event.
Ifland organized the two previous women’s marches in Casper, one in 2017 and one in 2018. There won’t be a march this time, she said, because organizers would have to pay Casper police to close the streets.
Instead, organizers asked area groups to come set up booths, said Mary Ann Budenske, who runs Poverty Resistance, a Casper food pantry.
In addition to Pro-Choice Wyoming and Indivisible Casper, the Wyoming Health Council, Casper Pride and the Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper will be there, among other organizations.
There will also be a voter registration tent, as well as information on housing resources.
“We’re taking kind of a holistic view of women’s health,” Budenske said.
Budenske’s been involved in women’s rights activism since the ‘60s, she said. For Budenske, the Saturday rally isn’t just about challenging recent moves by Texas and Mississippi, but decades of planning by abortion opponents.
“This has been creeping for years,” Budenske said.
It’s hard to know how many people will attend the rally, Ifland said. Sometimes it just depends on the weather.
The first women’s march in Casper — a sunny January day — drew about 4,000 people, she said. The second was cold and dreary. Organizers didn’t conduct a headcount, but Ifland estimates they probably had around 1,700 to 1,800 visitors.
The weather Saturday is expected to be sunny and mild.
“We’re going to have a lovely day,” she said.
Participants are asked to wear blue and white to the rally. Free masks and hand sanitizer will be available.