Casper residents will pay more for water meter deposits and a handful of other water utility-related expenses after the City Council approved a resolution to tweak fees for the first time in over 30 years.

The changes, which were OK'd on June 6, won’t make your water rate go up, and most don't impact routine expenses; they affect things like fines related to overdue bills, equipment maintenance or meter misuse.

“All we’re trying to do right now is cost recovery — what it actually costs us to perform these services,” Public Services Director Andrew Beamer told councilors during an April 24 work session.

Under the new fee schedule, which goes into effect July 1, deposits for water meters will go from $75 to $200. (For accounts set up for automatic payments, the fee will only go up to $100.)

The deposits, of course, are meant to be refundable — if you stay on top of your water bill for a year, you get your money back, City of Casper Financial Services Director Jill Johnson told the council during the work session.

Johnson said residents who can show “good credit history, good renter history or good ownership history” when they first sign up for an account may have their deposit fees waived.

Late fees will get more expensive, too. The city’s adding a fine of $20 for water bills more than 30 days past due and increasing its late fee for water bills 45 days past due to $35.

The penalty for writing a bad check to the city will remain $30.

If your water gets turned off, it’ll soon cost $35 to get it turned back on. Right now, that costs just $10. (This does not apply to account transfers or emergency turn-ons after the service has been turned off for less than a day, according to the new fee schedule.)

Casper’s also adjusting its service fee for water meter testing. Sometimes, customers suspect their meter isn’t working properly and ask the city to test it for them, Beamer said.

If the meter’s working fine, the resident will be billed $102 for the test. (Previously, customers were billed just $20 for that expense.)

If it turns out there is actually something wrong with the meter, the customer won’t be charged for the service, though.

Other changes include:

Replacing a frozen meter will now cost $66, plus the cost of a meter (replacing a 3/4-inch meter would cost $246, for example); and

the deposit for water hydrant meters will be $155 for 3/4-inch meters, $288 for 1-inch meters and $1,350 for 3-inch meters.

The city’s also establishing a penalty of $300 for those who use a water hydrant meter without hooking it up properly.

The changes are expected to bring the city an additional $230,000 in revenue a year. That’s equivalent to about a 1.5% rate increase, according to a May 26 memo from Beamer and Johnson to City Manager Carter Napier.

During the meeting, Johnson said the city can connect residents struggling to pay their water bills with a variety of resources.