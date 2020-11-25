Casper adoptee, now 80, connects with members of birth family

Dorothy “Butch” Okes received a card on her 80th birthday with a message that would change her life.

“I hope this is your best birthday,” the message said. But the card also contained two phone numbers: one for a sister in Texas, another for a cousin in Casper.

Okes, who was adopted at birth in Casper, had no idea she had birth family, let alone any relatives living in the same town where she had spent the vast majority of her life.

What started out as a simple search for her original birth certificate earlier this year eventually led Okes to a moment of reckoning with new truths about her origins and surviving family members.

Later that week, Okes picked up the phone to call her sister in Texas for the first time in her life.

A voice on the other end greeted her: “Hello, sister.”

The surprise of her life

The Casper native has known her entire life that she was adopted.

“I was never told, I just knew,” Okes said. “I never had any desire to ever find anybody else. I grew up with my mom and dad. They were the people who loved me.”