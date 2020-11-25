Casper adoptee, now 80, connects with members of birth family

Dorothy “Butch” Okes received a card on her 80th birthday with a message that would change her life.
“I hope this is your best birthday,” the message said. But the card also contained two phone numbers: one for a sister in Texas, another for a cousin in Casper.
Okes, who was adopted at birth in Casper, had no idea she had birth family, let alone any relatives living in the same town where she had spent the vast majority of her life.
What started out as a simple search for her original birth certificate earlier this year eventually led Okes to a moment of reckoning with new truths about her origins and surviving family members.
Later that week, Okes picked up the phone to call her sister in Texas for the first time in her life.
A voice on the other end greeted her: “Hello, sister.”
The surprise of her life
The Casper native has known her entire life that she was adopted.
“I was never told, I just knew,” Okes said. “I never had any desire to ever find anybody else. I grew up with my mom and dad. They were the people who loved me.”
Even her adult son would eventually ask: “Mom, have you ever thought about finding your birth family?”
“Nope! Not going to,” she would adamantly respond.
She was content.
But this year, as her 80th birthday approached, Okes made some calls to find her pre-adoption birth certificate. She had a copy of a certificate already, but it was dated 1945, five years after she was born.
Okes said she was simply curious about the date discrepancy.
Her calls eventually led her to Christy Cleveland, a confidential adoption intermediary with the Wyoming Department of Family Services, who picked up her case.
Cleveland called Wyoming “a very closed adoption state,” meaning the birth records for adoptees must remain sealed. But Cleveland and two other state investigators can help adoptees interested in connecting with their birth families.
When Okes’ case fell on Cleveland’s desk, the investigator was skeptical if she would be able to find very much information given Okes’ age. But she nevertheless set out to see what she could find.
After some record searches, court fillings and phone calls, Cleveland located three living relatives for Okes: two sisters and one cousin. She delivered the card with the phone numbers to Okes’ home on the morning of Oct. 8.
In addition to calling her sister that week, Okes reached out to her newfound cousin, only to learn they already knew each other from activities around Casper. Since then, more relatives have been reaching out to Okes too.
Finding home
One of Okes’ first memories as a child occurred in 1945, just days after World War II ended.
At the time, Okes lived with her adoptive mother and father in Casper on Wolcott Street.
On the late summer day, her mother placed her in the car to join their neighbor Mary Stuckenhoff and Eddie, Stuckenhoff’s son, who was also adopted.
The four drove around town to celebrate, honking the horn and yelling, “The war is over!” according to Okes’ account.
Okes was born five years earlier in Casper and adopted soon after as an infant.
Her adoptive father worked in the oil fields for Continental Oil. The family moved around Wyoming, living in Lance Creek, Rawlins and Thermopolis, with a short stint in Rio Grande Valley, before moving back to Casper.
She was an only child growing up.
After living on Wolcott Street, the family moved just across town into a new home on CY Avenue.
It’s the house where Okes lives to this day.
The white house adorned with pink trim holds nearly 80 years of Okes’ memories. All her mother’s furniture is still inside.
“I had to keep the furniture,” Okes said. “All of this is my mom’s.”
That includes a sturdy wooden cabinet nestled in the corner of the dining room. Her mother acquired it when Okes was 8 years old.
On top of the cabinet, Okes has since arranged dozens of posters and knickknacks featuring Butch Cassidy, the acclaimed outlaw — a shrine to her name’s rebellious origins.
Okes was two years old when she acquired her nickname, Butch.
“I never knew me as Dorothy,” she said.
Several of Okes’ dogs also have names that can be traced back to the Western icon: Cassidy, Sundance and Etta.
Okes, a self-described animal lover, has cared for four golden retrievers and five standard poodles throughout her rich, eight decades of life.
But her first dog was named Pilgrim.
Okes spent her early years of childhood playing “kick the can” down the street in the parking lot of Bustard’s funeral home. One day in 1948, a dog followed her home. The family eventually adopted him too. They called the new dog Pilgrim, Okes recalled, because he was a wanderer who found a home.
Patron of animals
Okes has lived what she called a “happy, good” life. She has “always, always, always” had her dogs at the center of it too.
The adoptee is forthright with no frills and no secrets to harbor. She’s an open book, speaking her mind with an unpretentious sureness.
Every afternoon around 3 p.m., Okes and her dog Etta walk out the door of their home, past the stone statue of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. Out the back, a picture of him hangs to the right of the door.
Each day the pair drive to Morad Park, an off-leash dog park alongside the Platte River. Okes has been bringing her dogs to the park for well over two decades.
Okes never guessed her quiet, daily routine would be interrupted with news about unknown family members.
“It is just unbelievable.” Okes said of learning about her sisters and cousin. “I can’t believe it.”
But despite last month’s bout of surprise news, Okes said connecting with her birth relatives didn’t dramatically upend her life.
Okes already had what she needed. Finding additional family was simply a nice surprise, she explained with levity.
“I grew up with the people who loved me,” she said of her adoptive parents. “I never thought of them as not my family; they were my family.”
Nonetheless, there are moments when she has wondered what would have happened had she started the search for her birth certificate earlier in life.
“Had I pursued this many years ago …” she thought.
“Don’t look back,” Cleveland consoled.
Okes shook her head, with her eyes shut.
“I don’t,” she replied. “It’s OK with me.”
