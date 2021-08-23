Casper agencies bring back some COVID precautions amid rising cases

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police employees can also choose to wear masks inside the office, but it is not required. Some of the COVID precautions the department follows come from city administrators, Ladd said, but the department can make many of its own determinations on how to best navigate the recent rise in cases.

Casper Risk Manager Zulima Lopez said some city offices are also adopting some of their precautions from earlier in the pandemic. Between July 27 and Aug. 18, City Manager Carter Napier said, 18 city employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The mandatory isolation or quarantine period for those exposed to the virus or experiencing symptoms has been enforced throughout the pandemic, Lopez said. The city is following guidance from the Wyoming Department of Health, which says unvaccinated people who’ve been exposed should quarantine for 14 days.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 17, city employees and facilities have also reimplemented some precautions lifted earlier this year. Face coverings must be worn when employees ride in vehicles together, and any of the clear plastic sneeze guards that had been taken down since the spring are being reinstalled.