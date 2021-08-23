Casper agencies bring back some COVID precautions amid rising cases

Casper agencies are reinstating some COVID precautions, officials said Monday.
Limited masking, temperature checks and a return to remote work for some city employees and first responders are coming back in response to the recent rise in coronavirus infections and the spread of the delta variant.
At the Casper Police Department, officers are again wearing face coverings while interacting with people or when entering homes.
“We’ve seen the delta variant rise and cases increase just in our community,” said police spokesperson Rebekah Ladd. “A couple weeks ago, when it became more obvious that this was becoming more of an issue again, we started having those conversations — what precautions make sense for us right now? What can we do to make sure that we’re staying safe?”
Morning briefings are also being done remotely, Ladd said. Close quarters in the department offices in the bottom of downtown’s Hall of Justice have made it hard to distance and separate officers during the pandemic.
“(That’s) just to make sure if somebody is sick, and they don’t know, we’re not taking out an entire patrol team,” Ladd said. “Typically you have an entire team of officers coming together at the beginning of every shift, and it’s an easy thing to take a precaution and say, ‘Hey, we’re not going to physically be coming together at the beginning of every shift.”
Police employees can also choose to wear masks inside the office, but it is not required. Some of the COVID precautions the department follows come from city administrators, Ladd said, but the department can make many of its own determinations on how to best navigate the recent rise in cases.
Casper Risk Manager Zulima Lopez said some city offices are also adopting some of their precautions from earlier in the pandemic. Between July 27 and Aug. 18, City Manager Carter Napier said, 18 city employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The mandatory isolation or quarantine period for those exposed to the virus or experiencing symptoms has been enforced throughout the pandemic, Lopez said. The city is following guidance from the Wyoming Department of Health, which says unvaccinated people who’ve been exposed should quarantine for 14 days.
As of Tuesday, Aug. 17, city employees and facilities have also reimplemented some precautions lifted earlier this year. Face coverings must be worn when employees ride in vehicles together, and any of the clear plastic sneeze guards that had been taken down since the spring are being reinstalled.
Last week, Napier said that city staff will try to do as much business as possible over the phone or video calls. City guidelines implemented on Tuesday dictate that any meeting with more than five people or an amount that doesn’t allow for social distancing will be held virtually.
Casper Fire-EMS has changed little about its precautions, Deputy Chief Devin Garvin said. Responders have already been using PPE and sanitizing regularly, since they often deal with medical calls.
“We are definitely encouraging all personnel to get the vaccine,” Garvin said. “We don’t know when this wave is going to hit Casper, so we’re kind of in a holding pattern.”
Some restrictions on station tours and public education opportunities that bring civilians into the fire stations have been tightened, Garvin said, after being eased in the spring. Other safety-sensitive city facilities, like water and wastewater treatment plants, have also closed to public access.
At the Townsend Justice Center, which houses both district and circuit courts for Natrona County, security guards from the sheriff’s office have also begun checking temperatures of anyone entering. That precaution also came back last week.
Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.