Casper agencies launch new recruiting website

The groups agreed on the need for a central location to direct prospective residents. The cost to build the website was split between public and private dollars, though Farley was not able to break down specific spending.

The website does a lot of prospective residents’ Googling for them, with a list of links about dining, academics, housing and a variety of other topics. It includes testimonials from community “ambassadors” and a compilation of times Casper has been featured in national publications.

Beyond just the site, the group organized a list of city ambassadors who have made themselves available for questions. Their contact information is listed alongside their photos.

“Our community members want to speak about this place they call home,” Farley said.

Those ambassadors represent different facets of the city, according to the website: family, opportunity, adventure and community.

Farley said the idea is someone looking to move here could have an honest conversation with a person who already loves living in Casper, rather than feeling like they’re getting a marketing pitch from someone whose job it is to sell the location.