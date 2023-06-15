This is your chance to not only strut down a runway, but actually run down one.

The Casper/Natrona County International Airport will host its first ever 5K run/walk on Friday at 7 p.m. Registration opens at 5:30 p.m. Pre-registration is $10, day-of is $15. Kids five and under are free, according to a press release from the airport.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Fly Casper Alliance Scholarship Fund at Casper College, which is a nonprofit that was established to "offset the high cost of flight time for students at Casper College pursuing a Commercial Pilot License through the Aviation program," the release said.

“We have been looking at hosting a fun run/walk for a few years,” said Glenn Januska, airport director. “Giving people an opportunity to run or walk on a runway, at the same time supporting the next generation of pilots is a win/win.”

The starting line is at the south end of the terminal building. As an added incentive, the release promised food: Papa's Pork Chops, Papa Lombardi's Italian Smoke House and Iskream; and tunes: DJ Nyke. Runners, walkers and cheerers are welcome.