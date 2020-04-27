Casper airport to see air traffic control hours cut in half, prompting safety concerns

Though the FAA announced it anticipates little interruptions to service, the reduction in hours potentially leaves a number of pilots at-risk in emergency situations, says local airline pilot and Wyoming state legislator Joe MacGuire, particularly given the long distances between airports and the unpredictable weather patterns that define air travel in the Mountain West.

“Back in the Midwest and back east, there are so many airports that are in close proximity to one another that, if they close the amount of hours on one tower, you can go somewhere else with no problem, when there is a problem,” MacGuire said. “In Central Wyoming, if you’re going from Denver to Riverton, for example, and things start to get close, you really need Casper to be open all the way – I’m talking crash and fire rescue, your approaches, the tower, the terminal, everything. Our problem in Wyoming is that Casper is the only place with the full gamut of services … we’re it.”

"If you can’t get into Casper, it’s a long haul to Billings, Denver, Rapid City, or Salt Lake,” he added. “Those are really the only options for you.”