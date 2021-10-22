Casper American Legion raising money for new veterans' memorial at Patterson-Zonta Park

Dean Welch is a former post commander for the veterans’ organization American Legion, but he only learned of the Sun Up Ridge Memorial Wall a few years ago.

And that, he said, is exactly the problem.

The memorial wall, built into a retaining wall on the Platte River Trail in Casper, is over a decade old. Hundreds of people are honored there — from those lost in Iraq and Afghanistan all the way back to the Battle of the Platte Bridge Station in 1865.

But it’s just not easy enough to get to, Welch said. If you can make the trek, it’s a good five-to-10 minute walk west of the Tate Pumphouse. It’s also difficult to spot unless you’re close by.

So Welch and other Legion members are raising money to build a more visible, accessible version of the memorial at Patterson-Zonta Park.

The new monument will display the names of all Wyoming service members who died in combat, from the Spanish-American War to the present, Welch said.

Installed in 2006, the Sun Up Ridge Memorial Wall was the work of Korean War Veteran and Marine Leo Sanchez. The former Casper educator, who died in 2013, was known for his lifelong service to his fellow veterans.