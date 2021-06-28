Casper angler reels in record-breaking longnose sucker

Chris Bobo had only been fishing for five minutes when he felt the tug.

The tug was an 18-inch longnose sucker, more than 9 inches around and weighing in at 2 pounds, 4.5 ounces.

The Casper angler now holds the state record for the largest longnose sucker caught in Wyoming (and he has the 11 by 17 inch certificate hanging on his wall to prove it).

Bobo was fishing with his brother and a friend in the North Platte on May 21, near Robertson Road in Paradise Valley.

He normally prefers fishing for walleye, and was on the lookout for trout that day. But when he saw the sucker on the end of his line, he suspected he had a record on his hand.

“I’ve caught lots bigger than that, you know,” Bobo said. “The only reason I noticed it was a sucker was I caught one turning red.”

The people at the local Game and Fish outpost sent him to the post office, where he verified the weight before measuring its dimensions back at Game and Fish. They took a picture, recorded it, and Bobo was back on the river in time to finish out the day.