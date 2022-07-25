Casper area man dies in ATV crash

A Casper area man died this weekend in an ATV crash in Fremont County, the sheriff's office there said.

The 36-year-old man was a passenger in a side-by-side vehicle that crashed on Deer Creek Road in a rural area east of Shoshoni.

Authorities learned of the crash at about 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. When deputies arrived, the passenger was already dead, according to a Fremont County sheriff's office press release.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Fremont County Coroner's Office.