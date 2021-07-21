Casper area residents asked to conserve water due to purifying chemical shortage

The chemical in short supply is ferric chloride, a clarifying agent that takes impurities out of water.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The regional system uses the chemical to purify water from the North Platte River, which accounts for roughly 70% of the water it distributes to residents, businesses, schools and other buildings. The other 30% comes from ground water.

Customers affected include those in Casper, Midwest, Wardwell, Bar Nunn, Edgerton and service districts including Mile-Hi, Poison Spider, Pioneer, 33 Mile Road, Sandy Lake and Lakeview.

Freel emphasized on Tuesday that nothing has happened with the water treatment plant that serves Casper.

Those who use wells or their own sources of raw water do not need to conserve, since their supply is not coming from the Central Wyoming Regional Water System.

To cut back on water usage, residents can reduce the amount of water used to water lawns and gardens, and try to water during cooler hours to lessen evaporation. Repairing leaks inside and out can also help people avoid needless water waste. Rather than cleaning sidewalks, driveways or paths with a hose, system representatives suggest using a broom instead.