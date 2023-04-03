Public schools in Natrona County will close early on Monday and will be conducted online Tuesday due to the massive blizzard hitting the state.
The district announced its decision late Monday morning after several inches of snow had already fallen over Casper.
The schedule for early releases includes:
middle schools at 12:30 p.m. high schools at 1:24 p.m. elementary, Woods and Midwest schools at 1:45 p.m.
In all cases, buses will be running immediately afterward.
The school district also canceled afternoon preschool.
The blizzard now hitting the state is expected to drop massive amounts of snow, even by Wyoming standards. Casper could get 18 to 24 inches.
The blizzard is expected to strengthen Monday evening and continue into Tuesday. As a result, the district will offer virtual learning instead. There will be no school or activities on campuses.
"This decision has been made based on information received from and in direct collaboration with community agencies, including Natrona County Emergency Management, the City of Casper, the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the US National Weather Service, Natrona County Road and Bridge, and others," the district said in a statement.
For more on the story's impacts,
click here.
PHOTOS: Snow day in Casper
Snow Day in Casper
Hunter Pickett wipes out after launching off of a jump on Tuesday at Washington Park. With schools closed, many young people visited the park to enjoy the snow.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Kids flock to Washington Park on Tuesday after heavy snow closed Casper area schools. The storm caused multiple closures around Natrona County.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Kids and community members flock to Washington Park to sled and enjoy a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Ember Mielke pulls her sled up Washington Park's hill during a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Kids and community members flock to Washington Park to sled and enjoy a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Hunter Pickett wipes out after launching off of a jump on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Washington Park.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Cooper Skiles zooms down Washington Park during a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Jorge Regiosa adjusts his daughter Kayla's face mask to protect her from the cold while sledding on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Washington Park.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Kayla Regiosa covers up to protect her from the cold while sledding on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Washington Park.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Kids, families and community members flock to Washington Park to sled and enjoy a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Kids and community members flock to Washington Park to sled and enjoy a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Twins Ember and Ethan Mielke go down Washington Park's hill together during a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Rory Catellier goes airborne while sledding Tuesday at Washington Park.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Ethan Mielke's hair is coated with snow on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Ember Mielke helps getting her coat taken off by her dad after overheating while sledding on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Kids fly down the hill towards man-made jumps on their sleds during a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Washington Park.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
William Blair launches off of a jump on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Washington Park.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Dylan Mielke runs up Washington Park's hill with his sled during a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Snow covers Casper on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Washington Park.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Ben Catellier smiles after wipe out while sledding with his brother and grandfather during a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Washington Park.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Hunter Pickett wipes out after launching off of a jump on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Washington Park.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Community members cross country ski during a snow day on Tuesday at Washington Park.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Ethan Mielke sleds down Washington Park's hill on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Bradley, Ivan and Jake go down Washington Park's hill together during a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Friends William Blair, Cooper Skiles, Hunter Pickett and Aiden Thew build a jump to go off of during a Natrona County School District snow day on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Snow Day in Casper
Hunter Pickett launches off of a jump on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Washington Park.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
