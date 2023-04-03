Public schools in Natrona County will close early on Monday and will be conducted online Tuesday due to the massive blizzard hitting the state.

The district announced its decision late Monday morning after several inches of snow had already fallen over Casper.

The schedule for early releases includes:

middle schools at 12:30 p.m.

high schools at 1:24 p.m.

elementary, Woods and Midwest schools at 1:45 p.m.

In all cases, buses will be running immediately afterward.

The school district also canceled afternoon preschool.

April blizzard hits Wyoming: Here's what to know The blizzard now hitting the state is expected to drop massive amounts of snow, even by Wyoming standards. Casper could get 18 to 24 inches.

The blizzard is expected to strengthen Monday evening and continue into Tuesday. As a result, the district will offer virtual learning instead. There will be no school or activities on campuses.

"This decision has been made based on information received from and in direct collaboration with community agencies, including Natrona County Emergency Management, the City of Casper, the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the US National Weather Service, Natrona County Road and Bridge, and others," the district said in a statement.

For more on the story's impacts, click here.

