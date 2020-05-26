Casper Area Transportation Coalition secures funding for entire next year through CARES Act

While the city of Casper stares down budget cuts to trim the nearly $3 million deficit it faces in the coming fiscal year, at least one local service is safe.
The Casper Area Transportation Coalition, which provides door-to-door and fixed-route transit around the city, is fully funded for the next fiscal year thanks to money from the CARES Act, the federal coronavirus relief bill. That means the patrons who rely on the buses to get to work or doctor’s appointments won’t have to worry about losing their rides.
The federal government already pays for half of the money needed to run Casper’s transit system. But local dollars must pay for the rest.
That’s no longer the case. For the next year, Casper’s transit system will be fully paid for by the Federal Transit Administration, which amounts to about $2.9 million.
“We are funded at 100 percent of our operations until that money runs out,” which shouldn’t happen for another year,” Casper Area Transit Coalition executive director John Jones said.
Because of that money, “We were able to continue to operate without furloughing employees and without eliminating or suspending any service,” Jones said.
The money also means that while capital projects elsewhere in the city are being put on the back burner, Jones won’t face the same restrictions.
To be clear, CATC is a nonprofit, so the city doesn’t directly oversee it. But Casper and the other governments in Natrona County pay for the buses and support the program’s operational costs.
That means completing projects usually requires approval from those government partners.
Some of the projects Jones hopes to move forward with right away include infrastructure for contactless fare. That would involve patrons receiving a plastic card to which they could load bus fare. The agency will also be using some of the money to replace a 19-year-old van.
The bus service is still being relied on, though not to quite the same extent as before the pandemic. Ridership for the door-to-door bus service was down almost 67 percent in April from the prior year, but ridership for the fixed-route buses is only down 42 percent, Jones said.
This signals to him that a lot of people are still relying on them — people who work essential jobs and who still need a way to get to work.
“We are still transporting on the bus between 350 and 425 (people) every day,” Jones said.
The nonprofit is implementing passenger limits on the buses, with no more than 10 riders allowed at a time. Jones said it hasn’t been an issue except in a few cases on the busiest route, where a few times riders were required to wait for the next bus.
Jones said CATC is taking every measure necessary to make sure the service operates safely. That means drivers in masks and gloves, as well as shields between the drivers and riders.
That also means intense sanitation schedules. The buses are sanitized multiple times each day, then deep-cleaned each night. Then once a week they are basically fumigated with a strong chemical.
Jones acknowledged that his staff is more at risk than perhaps the average Casperite of catching the novel coronavirus. And that is an intimidating prospect.
So they had a staff meeting in early March.
“I told them, ‘Look, you know, if you want to opt out of this, we will pay you, go home,’” Jones said. “And we had three individuals — we had two drivers and a dispatcher that have some chronic health conditions where they did (go home.)”
Two of those employees are now back at work, in large part because no one at the transit system has tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.
To Jones, that’s a sign they’re doing things right: With 14 drivers on the road, transporting hundreds of people each day, no one has been exposed yet. That said, he knows the risk is there.
“It’s still kind of scary, so we’re just going to hang in there with operations as it is,” he said.
