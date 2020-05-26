Casper Area Transportation Coalition secures funding for entire next year through CARES Act

The money also means that while capital projects elsewhere in the city are being put on the back burner, Jones won’t face the same restrictions.

To be clear, CATC is a nonprofit, so the city doesn’t directly oversee it. But Casper and the other governments in Natrona County pay for the buses and support the program’s operational costs.

That means completing projects usually requires approval from those government partners.

Some of the projects Jones hopes to move forward with right away include infrastructure for contactless fare. That would involve patrons receiving a plastic card to which they could load bus fare. The agency will also be using some of the money to replace a 19-year-old van.

The bus service is still being relied on, though not to quite the same extent as before the pandemic. Ridership for the door-to-door bus service was down almost 67 percent in April from the prior year, but ridership for the fixed-route buses is only down 42 percent, Jones said.

This signals to him that a lot of people are still relying on them — people who work essential jobs and who still need a way to get to work.

“We are still transporting on the bus between 350 and 425 (people) every day,” Jones said.