Casper art museum hires new director

A man with baseball and mobile art outreach in his past has been named the new executive director of the Nicolaysen Art Museum.
Andy Couch replaces Ann Ruble, who is resigning after four years to devote more time to family and pursue other philanthropic interests.
The announcement was made Wednesday by the Nic's board of directors.
According to a release, the hallmarks of Ruble’s four-year tenure include greater financial stability for the museum, diversification of programming and deeper investment in the museum’s vision of being a cultural anchor of central Wyoming and the broader Rocky Mountain region. The Nicolaysen celebrated its 50th year as Casper's premier art museum and gallery in 2017, and was renamed the Nicolaysen Art Museum in 1977.
Couch currently serves as the executive director/curator of the Claremore Museum of History in Claremore, Oklahoma. He also serves as an adjunct professor at Rogers State University where he teaches courses in art appreciation, museum studies and American history. He serves in volunteer leadership positions for a variety of local community organizations in the Tulsa region.
Prior to his current position, he was associate curator of traveling exhibitions for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York. He also previously served as program coordinator for Gilcrease on Wheels, a 19-county rural outreach program of the University of Tulsa’s Gilcrease Museum.
Couch holds a master’s degree in museum administration from the University of Tulsa and a bachelor’s degree in art history from the University of Oklahoma. He and his fiancee, Katie, will relocate to Casper and he will assume the leadership position at The Nic on October 27.
