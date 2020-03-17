Casper artist Shawn Rivett dies at 43

Rivett was a self-taught, large-format photographer and an interior designer and sculptor "whose western contemporary works convey a unique view of the rustic Wyoming lifestyle,” according to his website .

Rivett owned the former Haven Gallery in the Old Yellowstone District; the space later became the Shawn Rivett Design Studio, and in 2017 he opened the storefront space as home to an artists co-op.