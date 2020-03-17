Casper artist Shawn Rivett dies at 43

Casper artist Shawn Rivett died Monday in Casper. He was 43 years old.
Rivett was a self-taught, large-format photographer and an interior designer and sculptor "whose western contemporary works convey a unique view of the rustic Wyoming lifestyle,” according to his website.
He was known for creating the world’s largest infused antler sculpture, and he designed the interior of a tiny home for the Wyoming Department of Tourism’s “Call of the WY” promotion featured on HGTV.com.
Rivett owned the former Haven Gallery in the Old Yellowstone District; the space later became the Shawn Rivett Design Studio, and in 2017 he opened the storefront space as home to an artists co-op.
His family's business, Wyoming Steel and Recycling, gave him the opportunity to create art from found materials, and he developed the ability to sculpt in a variety of mediums.
Services are being planned for a later date, and a full obituary will follow soon, according to Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions.
