Casper attorney suspended for three years

A Casper attorney will be suspended for three years after the state bar found he neglected a divorce case for months, did not follow his client’s directions and violated a court order.

Donald Tolin, who began practicing law in Wyoming in 1978, was also ordered to refund $1,500 to his client and pay $800 in fees and costs to the bar. His suspension went into effect Wednesday.

Tolin said Wednesday that he closed his law offices on Dec. 31 and has retired after 43 years as an attorney.

According to a release from the Wyoming State Bar, Tolin was hired by a wife going through divorce proceedings in 2019. After charging an initial $5,000 retainer, he reportedly did not send any other invoices for services while on the case, even when they were requested.

In June 2020, Tolin also failed to schedule a session with a mediator requested by the husband, after the mediator sent 28 potential dates. The bar said he did not communicate with the wife about the mediation until mid-August, and then found that she had a conflict with the mediator.

The client terminated Tolin from the case on Aug. 18, 2020, the bar said, after he failed to acquire documentation of her husband’s financial assets and initial disclosures. She had reportedly feared the husband was misusing or hiding assets, and had repeatedly requested the documents to begin discovery.

According to the bar, Tolin’s client sent three requests for invoices after he was taken off the case, and had not received any notice that his fees had exceeded the initial retainer amount. An investigation by the Office of Bar Counsel was begun in October 2020, and Tolin reportedly did not provide the requested time and invoice records by their deadlines or request an extension.

In January 2021, Tolin was suspended for about three weeks for not cooperating with the investigation. He was reinstated in early February after providing the documents.

The invoices provided reportedly found Tolin was charging $20 for acts like listening to voicemails and sending individual text messages “containing little information or… unrelated to legal issues,” including a text about his grandchild.

According to the bar, Tolin admitted to nine professional conduct rule violations related to the case. Those include failures to communicate effectively with the client, making excessive charges and failing to cooperate with the disciplinary investigation.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.