Casper authorities say loud boom in Natrona County result of exploding target

Casper authorities received reports of a loud boom Wednesday night in Natrona County but said residents should not be concerned as the sound was the result of someone shooting an exploding target.
"No fire, no injuries, no damage," Casper Fire Department spokesman Dane Andersen said.
Andersen said the first person to report the explosion to them was on Rainbow Drive at the south end of the Valley Hills subdivision in south Casper. That person heard the sound come from the south.
Units sent to the location at 7:40 p.m. "found that someone outside of city limits had been shooting at an exploding target and the exploding target was what was heard through most of south Casper," Andersen said. "Most of the city actually heard it."
Not long after Casper Fire-EMS reported to the area, it received a report of a wildland fire directly south of the Wolf Creek subdivision.
"After determining that there were no injuries, no fire, and no damage at both incidents, Casper Fire-EMS units returned to service after turning the findings over to law enforcement," the department said Wednesday night in a Facebook post.
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office has not issued any citations, said Taylor Courtney, investigations sergeant for the office, and he is not expecting the noise to result in any.
If a person were shooting on their own private property, that would not be a violation of the law, Courtney said.
A spokeswoman for the Casper Police Department said that the department had received a call about a possible explosion but that the noise came from outside city limits. She also said there was no resulting fire or injuries.
"Responders are clear of the scene," said Rebekah Ladd, the spokeswoman.
Ladd said the city did not issue any citations either.
In September 2019, a leak from a broken natural gas connection led to an explosion that destroyed a house near the intersection of Arroyo Street and West 38th Street — less than a mile north of Rainbow Drive.
