Casper authorities say loud boom in Natrona County result of exploding target

Casper authorities received reports of a loud boom Wednesday night in Natrona County but said residents should not be concerned as the sound was the result of someone shooting an exploding target.

"No fire, no injuries, no damage," Casper Fire Department spokesman Dane Andersen said.

Andersen said the first person to report the explosion to them was on Rainbow Drive at the south end of the Valley Hills subdivision in south Casper. That person heard the sound come from the south.

Units sent to the location at 7:40 p.m. "found that someone outside of city limits had been shooting at an exploding target and the exploding target was what was heard through most of south Casper," Andersen said. "Most of the city actually heard it."

Not long after Casper Fire-EMS reported to the area, it received a report of a wildland fire directly south of the Wolf Creek subdivision.

"After determining that there were no injuries, no fire, and no damage at both incidents, Casper Fire-EMS units returned to service after turning the findings over to law enforcement," the department said Wednesday night in a Facebook post.