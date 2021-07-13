Casper author's book chosen for national festival

Rowdy Randy, written by Casey Day Rislov and illustrated by Zachary Pullen, has been selected by the Wyoming State Library for the 2021 Library of Congress National Book Festival’s “Discover Great Places Through Reading” list. This annual list of books represents the literary heritage of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The National Book Festival is an annual literary event that brings together bestselling authors, poets, and illustrators with thousands of readers for book talks, panel discussions, book signings, and other engaging activities. This year’s festival, taking place September 17-26, will be held virtually.

Rowdy Randy is a children’s picture book telling the story of a bronc bustin’ horsefly. She acts taller than any tall tale. She might be easy to overlook, but Rowdy Randy definitely can't be ignored. She spends her days buzzing and biting all the creatures in her path, all the while stirring up a whole heap of trouble.

Both the author and illustrator make their homes in Casper. Rislov has six award-winning books and a love for all things picture books. She has been actively involved with children in sports and academics from preschool to high school for over 25 years. Pullen has illustrated close to 20 books and loves to illustrate stories of the West. His first book The Toughest Cowboy garnered starred reviews and was accepted into the Original Art show at the Society of Illustrators.

