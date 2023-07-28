Justin Elkins stood on the Murane Playing and Soccer Fields in Casper on Friday morning with a large Styrofoam cup in his hand, wearing a plaid shirt, jeans and a hat from a balloon festival.

The time was a crisp 5:45 a.m., and he was waiting patiently for the weather to clear up so he could take his hot air balloon, affectionately named Dusty for how beaten up it has become over the years, for a ride at the Casper Balloon Roundup.

But it never came. There had been lightning strikes and storms all night, so it wasn’t safe to take to the sky.

Since hot air balloons cannot cut through the atmosphere like an airplane or helicopter can, they are “completely at the mercy of the wind and weather,” Elkins said.

Instead, Elkins and his buddies had to kick dirt, which is slang for waiting around for the weather.

Elkins, who is a third-generation pilot and father to a possible fourth-generation pilot, has been steering hot air balloons since he was young. His family was one of the first in Wyoming to fly the colorful, nostalgic apparati.

Friday morning, though, he was earthbound. Along with the other pilots who had come to fly.

So he told the Star-Tribune about the weather needed to successfully lift what is essentially a tarp connected to a basket and filled with hot air off the ground: lightning has to be more than 50 miles away; the balloon can lose lift in hot air; the wind has to be just right.

He shared the realities of being a balloon pilot: many pilots need day jobs to actually make money, since it costs about $350 an hour to fly a balloon.

He talked of the community around the hobby (or full-time job, for a select few): “The ballooning community, we all call each other a big family, so we hate each other, basically,” he joked.

And he told about the history of hot air ballooning: it started in France in 1783. The first riders were so covered in soot by the time they landed, the only things that were visible were the whites of their eyes. Of course, those on the ground were scared, so the riders offered them a bottle of champagne as a peace offering.

Now it’s a tradition when pilots land in farm fields or other private property. Elkins had four bottles of champagne, along with some cheese and crackers, in his truck for the weekend.

By the time that the sun stretched above the horizon, it became clear no one’s balloon would actually get off the ground. No matter — the pilots would still set them up for the eventgoers to at least see. There was a RE/MAX balloon, a balloon with a patchwork quilt design and Dusty, her colors faded but still visible against the clear aqua sky.

If people were disappointed by not being able to go up, they didn’t show it. Kids and their guardians watched intently and excitedly climbed into the baskets when invited.

No conciliatory champagne needed.

Close Balloon pilots debate conditions for takeoff as an early-morning thunderstorm rolls past Casper Mountain on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Casper College. Hot air balloon conditions require no lightning within 50 miles. A small balloon is launched as the pilots and their crew unpack the basket from their vehicles on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Casper College. The helium balloon shows the pilots where thermal and winds may direct their balloon when it's time for the flight. A hot air balloon basket gets ready for a demonstration on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Casper College. Pilot Justin Elkins watches his crew get the hot air balloon, which he has nicknamed "Dusty," ready for the demonstrations on Friday, July 28 at Casper College. The crew of "Dusty" attaches the burner system to the basket while they prepare for the demonstrations on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Casper College. The Gurkin siblings unwrap “Dusty” on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Casper College. Pilot Justin Elkins shows volunteer Sydney Gurkin how the technical system works on the hot air balloon "Dusty" on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Casper College. Pilot Justin Elkins shows volunteer Will Gurkin how to kill the fan after the hot air balloon has reached the point to activate the burner on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Casper College. Pilot Justin Elkins shows volunteer Shannon Gurkin how to properly open the balloon while the burner is active on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Casper College. Volunteer Sydney Gurkin peers into the top hatch of the hot air balloon “Dusty” as it slowly lifts on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Casper College. Inside the hot air balloon “Dusty” on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Casper College. Pilot Justin Elkins fires up the burners inflating "Dusty" on Friday, July 28 at Casper College. Pilot Justin Elkins turns on the burner while posing with the volunteers who helped get the hot air balloon “Dusty” ready for its demonstration on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Casper. Pilot Justin Elkins talks with children at the hot air balloon demonstration on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Casper College. 2023 Casper Balloon Festival Balloon pilots debate conditions for takeoff as an early-morning thunderstorm rolls past Casper Mountain on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Casper College. Hot air balloon conditions require no lightning within 50 miles. A small balloon is launched as the pilots and their crew unpack the basket from their vehicles on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Casper College. The helium balloon shows the pilots where thermal and winds may direct their balloon when it's time for the flight. A hot air balloon basket gets ready for a demonstration on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Casper College. Pilot Justin Elkins watches his crew get the hot air balloon, which he has nicknamed "Dusty," ready for the demonstrations on Friday, July 28 at Casper College. The crew of "Dusty" attaches the burner system to the basket while they prepare for the demonstrations on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Casper College. The Gurkin siblings unwrap “Dusty” on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Casper College. Pilot Justin Elkins shows volunteer Sydney Gurkin how the technical system works on the hot air balloon "Dusty" on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Casper College. Pilot Justin Elkins shows volunteer Will Gurkin how to kill the fan after the hot air balloon has reached the point to activate the burner on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Casper College. Pilot Justin Elkins shows volunteer Shannon Gurkin how to properly open the balloon while the burner is active on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Casper College. Volunteer Sydney Gurkin peers into the top hatch of the hot air balloon “Dusty” as it slowly lifts on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Casper College. Inside the hot air balloon “Dusty” on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Casper College. Pilot Justin Elkins fires up the burners inflating "Dusty" on Friday, July 28 at Casper College. Pilot Justin Elkins turns on the burner while posing with the volunteers who helped get the hot air balloon “Dusty” ready for its demonstration on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Casper. Pilot Justin Elkins talks with children at the hot air balloon demonstration on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Casper College.