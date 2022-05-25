Casper Balloon Roundup returns

The Casper Balloon Roundup is returning.

The event will be held from July 29-31, the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday.

Balloons will launch at 6 a.m. daily from the Murane playing fields south and west of the Casper College campus. The event is free.

On July 30, David Street Station will host a candlestick and other activities from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Burners from the balloons will light up the street.

A "Kid's Day" featuring tethered balloon rides is set for Sunday.

For details, contact the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce at (307) 234-5311 or jdewitt@casperwyoming.org. More information is available at balloonroundupcasper.com.

