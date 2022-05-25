 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Casper Balloon Roundup returns

Balloon Roundup

The shadows of two crew members adjusting the balloon are seen through the inside of Woolly Bugger during the Balloon Roundup at the fairgrounds in Casper in July 2019.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

The Casper Balloon Roundup is returning. 

The event will be held from July 29-31, the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday.

Balloons will launch at 6 a.m. daily from the Murane playing fields south and west of the Casper College campus. The event is free.

On July 30, David Street Station will host a candlestick and other activities from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Burners from the balloons will light up the street.

A "Kid's Day" featuring tethered balloon rides is set for Sunday.

For details, contact the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce at (307) 234-5311 or jdewitt@casperwyoming.org. More information is available at balloonroundupcasper.com.

