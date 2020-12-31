Casper bars prepare for earlier New Year's celebrations

With a public health order in place requiring bars and restaurants to close for on-site service at 10 p.m., Casperites will largely be ringing in the new year from home.
Bars like The Beacon Club, typically packed on a pre-pandemic New Year’s Eve, are bracing for smaller crowds and smaller earnings.
“Last year we probably had about 500 people,” said Beacon Club owner Laura Ryan. “We’ve been lucky to get 40 or 50 people in these last few weekends.”
Ryan said she hasn’t been able to hire back any of her waitresses, and bartenders who are still on the payroll are taking huge hits to their hours and tips. New Year’s Eve, normally a huge night for tips, is looking like just another night at the club aside from a champagne toast at 10 p.m.
There’ll be a one-man band, Ryan said — they can’t afford to pay any more performers. The club makes most of its money from cover charges and drinks after 9 p.m., but with the early closing time this year she saw no sense in charging people for only an hour.
“It’s hard for us because we’re usually everybody’s last stop of the night, so we’re closing about the time we would normally get busy.”
Ryan said she hopes to make up some revenue on New Year’s Day. The Beacon is hosting a “Hangover Ball” with mimosas and bowl games on the TVs all day Friday.
The bottom line at Oil City Beer Company has benefitted from a spike in retail sales and growler refills during the Christmas season, helping co-owners Dan Graham and Chris Hoburka keep their doors open.
On New Year’s Eve, they’re hosting local band Mastermind of Monkey for those who come by. With indoor businesses required to cap crowds at 25% of a venue’s capacity, the brewery can only accommodate roughly 30 people at its socially distanced tables.
“Things have been slow lately anyway; we haven’t had to worry about that to be honest,” Hoburka said. “We were expecting a crowd the day before Thanksgiving and it was pretty low. I think people just aren’t getting out much right now.”
Bethanie Nielsen, a bartender at The Gaslight Social, said in past years they’ve had eight or 10 bartenders working on New Year’s Eve. This year, she said there will only be about half that behind the bar. The bar is expecting a much lighter and less crazy crowd for its Roaring Twenties-themed bash than in past years’ events.
“We typically get off around 4 a.m.,” she said, “And tonight I’ll be in bed before midnight.”