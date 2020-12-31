Casper bars prepare for earlier New Year's celebrations

With a public health order in place requiring bars and restaurants to close for on-site service at 10 p.m., Casperites will largely be ringing in the new year from home.

Bars like The Beacon Club, typically packed on a pre-pandemic New Year’s Eve, are bracing for smaller crowds and smaller earnings.

“Last year we probably had about 500 people,” said Beacon Club owner Laura Ryan. “We’ve been lucky to get 40 or 50 people in these last few weekends.”

Ryan said she hasn’t been able to hire back any of her waitresses, and bartenders who are still on the payroll are taking huge hits to their hours and tips. New Year’s Eve, normally a huge night for tips, is looking like just another night at the club aside from a champagne toast at 10 p.m.

There’ll be a one-man band, Ryan said — they can’t afford to pay any more performers. The club makes most of its money from cover charges and drinks after 9 p.m., but with the early closing time this year she saw no sense in charging people for only an hour.

“It’s hard for us because we’re usually everybody’s last stop of the night, so we’re closing about the time we would normally get busy.”